AOC I2757Fh And ViewSonic VX2770Smh: Two 27" IPS Monitors

With monitor prices creeping lower than ever, even the latest IPS-based models are now affordable. Today, we look at a pair of 27-inch, LED-lit, 1080p displays from AOC and ViewSonic. Both products recently hit the market and are selling for around $300.

Results: Grayscale Tracking

AOC I2757Fh

As with gamma, it’s important for a display to render white at the correct color temperature at all levels of brightness. AOC’s stock measurements are displayed in the graph below:

AOC I2757Fh Pre-calibration Grayscale Tracking

This is a slightly cool result, but if you check out the Delta E chart, the second one down, you see that the error is small. The green line (3) is where color error becomes visible to the naked eye. Only the 100 percent level shows any serious grayscale error, which is pretty good for out-of-box performance.

After performing a calibration with CalMAN 5.0 and the i1Pro spectrophotometer, we measured the following result:

AOC I2757FH Post-calibration Grayscale Tracking

Aside from 20 and 30 percent, this monitor displays essentially perfect grayscale tracking.

ViewSonic VX2770Smh

The ViewSonic screen's out-of-box color temperature preset, referred to as Native, looks quite green in hue. The image appears much more natural under the User Color preset with the RGB sliders at their default values.

Viewsonic VX2770Smh Pre-calibration Grayscale Tracking

All levels above 30 percent have a visible error, which rises to the 100 percent level.

After calibration, the tracking is excellent with only slight changes to the RGB controls. There is no visible error at any brightness level.

Viewsonic VX2770Smh Post-calibration Grayscale Tracking

With grayscale tracking this good, you can be sure that all shades of gray will appear neutral and un-tinted. Both monitors are extremely accurate in this regard.

AOC Versus ViewSonic

Grayscale error, expressed here as a Delta E average, shows how much a monitor deviates from the correct color temperature of 6500 Kelvin over its entire brightness range. Anything over a value of three is considered visible to the naked eye.


Even without calibration, the error for both monitors is barely visible. This is simply excellent performance.

The error drops under two after calibration with CalMAN and i1Pro, and as you can see in the graphs earlier on the page, the error is low at all brightness levels.

Comparing the AOC and ViewSonic reveals little difference in stock or calibrated performance. Both are extremely accurate monitors that will look great for both video and gaming content, with or without instrumented calibration.

  • 16 January 2013 11:25
    1920x1080?

    Next.
    Reply
  • kinggremlin 16 January 2013 11:41
    Unless you're legally blind, why would anyone want a 27" 1920x1080 monitor? I still don't get why one industry thinks we need 1920x1080 on a 5" cell phone, while another thinks 1920x1080 is all the resolution you'll ever need no matter how big your screen.
    Reply
  • Nintendo Maniac 64 16 January 2013 11:44
    In other news, Micro Center and Monoprice have 27" monitors @ 2560x1440 for just under $400, both of which are based off the inexpensive 27" Korean monitors but come with a US warranty:

    Micro Center - AURIA EQ276W 27" IPS LED Monitor @ $399.99Monoprice - 27" IPS LED CrystalPro Monitor WQHD @ $390.60
    Surely that's the comparison readers really want to see. Get on it Tom's!
    Reply
  • 16 January 2013 11:52
    I bought myself Achieva Shimian QH270-Lite on ebay and it is a 2560x1440 monitor with 6ms response time. Its basically a rejected apple monitor with no frills and no warranty (sold in Korea for $200). I doubt monitor manufactures will release 2560x1440 monitors at mainstream prices within the end of this year, as Intel predicted. Or 4k monitors by 2015.

    Here are some links to sites dedicated to these 27" 2560x1440 monitors:

    http://www.overclock.net/t/1215866/reviewed-400-2560x1440-ips-no-ag-90hz-achieva-shimian-qh270-and-catleap-q270
    http://hardforum.com/showthread.php?s=555ec44784c7ce14633a870f574d2b48&t=1675393
    http://www.overclock.net/t/1228062/achieva-shimian-monitor-club

    If you you would like to know more how your graphics card, monitor perform on 1440P and above resolution with certain games, go to to this link:

    http://www.overclock.net/t/1291882/1440p-and-above-gaming-club-1440p/0_100
    Reply
  • grokem 16 January 2013 11:55
    Thanks for the review. These do look like very good choices for those that don't need a gaming monitor. No offense to this review as I do think it serves a purpose and will be useful to many. However, I think I'm going to quit reading monitor reviews for a couple of years. Maybe by then my 15 year old monitor and my 10 year old ~$500 LCD will be surpassed by something new and better.
    Reply
  • Nintendo Maniac 64 16 January 2013 12:01
    10448090 said:
    However, I think I'm going to quit reading monitor reviews for a couple of years. Maybe by then my 15 year old monitor and my 10 year old ~$500 LCD will be surpassed by something new and better.
    They already have been surpassed, but the tech is expensive currently:
    Sony PVM2541 25-inch Professional OLED Picture Monitor
    Reply
  • bavman 16 January 2013 12:23
    Pass. 27'' is way to big for 1080p, needs 1440 at the minimum.

    Manufactures need to stop making 1080p monitors. With 4k around the corner, it should be at least 1440 or 1600 now. Were not gonna get anywhere until someone finally starts to really mass produce higher res monitors
    Reply
  • abbadon_34 16 January 2013 13:31
    Remember when CRT's supported tons of resolutions and refresh rates, more than most could handle? Then trendiness and HDCP got in the way.
    Reply
  • zander1983 16 January 2013 13:58
    Nintendo Maniac 64They already have been surpassed, but the tech is expensive currently:Sony PVM2541 25-inch Professional OLED Picture Monitor
    Still 1080p, pass.
    Reply
  • Nintendo Maniac 64 16 January 2013 14:41
    10448091 said:
    They already have been surpassed, but the tech is expensive currently:
    Sony PVM2541 25-inch Professional OLED Picture Monitor
    10448095 said:
    Still 1080p, pass.

    It's a 24" monitor, what did you expect? (they market it at 25" but it's really 24 5/8")

    If they come out with a 27-30" monitor, surely it'd be 2560px wide since they are professional-level displays.
    Reply