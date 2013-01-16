AOC I2757Fh And ViewSonic VX2770Smh: Two 27" IPS Monitors

Results: Grayscale Tracking

AOC I2757Fh

As with gamma, it’s important for a display to render white at the correct color temperature at all levels of brightness. AOC’s stock measurements are displayed in the graph below:

AOC I2757Fh Pre-calibration Grayscale Tracking

This is a slightly cool result, but if you check out the Delta E chart, the second one down, you see that the error is small. The green line (3) is where color error becomes visible to the naked eye. Only the 100 percent level shows any serious grayscale error, which is pretty good for out-of-box performance.

After performing a calibration with CalMAN 5.0 and the i1Pro spectrophotometer, we measured the following result:

AOC I2757FH Post-calibration Grayscale Tracking

Aside from 20 and 30 percent, this monitor displays essentially perfect grayscale tracking.

ViewSonic VX2770Smh

The ViewSonic screen's out-of-box color temperature preset, referred to as Native, looks quite green in hue. The image appears much more natural under the User Color preset with the RGB sliders at their default values.

Viewsonic VX2770Smh Pre-calibration Grayscale Tracking

All levels above 30 percent have a visible error, which rises to the 100 percent level.

After calibration, the tracking is excellent with only slight changes to the RGB controls. There is no visible error at any brightness level.

Viewsonic VX2770Smh Post-calibration Grayscale Tracking

With grayscale tracking this good, you can be sure that all shades of gray will appear neutral and un-tinted. Both monitors are extremely accurate in this regard.

AOC Versus ViewSonic

Grayscale error, expressed here as a Delta E average, shows how much a monitor deviates from the correct color temperature of 6500 Kelvin over its entire brightness range. Anything over a value of three is considered visible to the naked eye.



Even without calibration, the error for both monitors is barely visible. This is simply excellent performance.

The error drops under two after calibration with CalMAN and i1Pro, and as you can see in the graphs earlier on the page, the error is low at all brightness levels.

Comparing the AOC and ViewSonic reveals little difference in stock or calibrated performance. Both are extremely accurate monitors that will look great for both video and gaming content, with or without instrumented calibration.