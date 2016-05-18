AOC U2879VF 28-inch Ultra HD FreeSync Monitor Review

Brightness And Contrast
To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. Brightness and Contrast testing is covered on page two.
Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level
We reviewed several 28-inch Ultra HD monitors when the format was first introduced but there have been fewer samples to test of late. Including gaming screens, there is also the challenge since there are only a handful of products available. All the comparison displays employ FreeSync except the Monoprice UHD Matte. We have the excellent ViewSonic XG2700-4K, Acer's XR341CK and XB280HK. Also in the curved ultra-wide category is LG's 34UC98.
There aren't too many instances where you'd need more than 300cd/m2 brightness but the U2879VF comes close to that mark and results in a fourth-place finish. The most light comes from the XG2700-4K but even 333.4894cd/m2 is below many other monitors.
We consider .3091cd/m2 to be on the high side but the other two 28-inch TN screens fare worse. If you're looking for deep blacks, none of these monitors can really fill the bill.
The same ViewSonic and Acer screens take top honors for contrast with numbers over 1100:1. We haven't seen a 28-inch UHD monitor yet that really competes strongly in this metric. Still, 881.9:1 is a reasonably wide dynamic range. For gamers seeking the best possible image depth however, we recommend checking out a VA panel.
Uncalibrated – Minimum Backlight Level
36.0443cd/m2 is a bit dim to be useful but 50cd/m2 can be had by setting brightness to 7.
A low minimum white level doesn't necessarily result in a stellar black threshold. And .0419cd/m2 won't set any records.
The minimum contrast level, while not earth-shattering, is at least properly consistent. Any backlight setting will render the highest possible image depth. While we'd like to see better contrast performance from a gaming monitor, the U2879VF is in-step with its competition.
After Calibration To 200cd/m2
The uniformity compensation has almost no effect on peak white level, which is a good thing. While we don't see a lot of value in this feature, we're glad that AOC has kept the alteration to a minimum so as to have the least possible impact on contrast.
The main difference seems to be in calibrated black level, which rises a bit when uni-comp is turned on. As you'll see on page seven however, there isn't much need for compensation with our particular sample, which measured extremely well without help.
A 16-percent drop in calibrated contrast is pretty minimal and the smallest we've ever recorded for any monitor's uniformity compensation feature. Assuming that AOC has adjusted each individual sample, this means that you won't pay a penalty for using it. Of course if a panel has good uniformity already, it's better to avoid the feature. We're also happy to see no real change in contrast after calibration.
ANSI Contrast Ratio
ANSI contrast stays very consistent with or without uni-comp. While this is not an expensive panel part, it certainly doesn't cut corners on quality control. Even though there are gaming monitors with higher contrast, the U2879VF is showing us some of the best performance we've seen in the 28-inch TN/UHD category.
The monitor is for the present 4k at 60hz even the prices it's good for the spec.
The speed of hz and the resolution are two different things, of course you will get higher hz at lower resolution. In a near future it will be 4k with 120hz or 144hz, coz 4k will be standard for 5 years as 1080p and 1440 or qhd will just be a transitition as was 720p.
You need 2.5X minimum ratio for asynchronous mode (i.e. 30 Hz to 75Hz) or you have no support below 40Hz.
With the range being so low you are popping in and out of the smoother asynchronous mode any time you go above or below this. If it's setup for VSYNC ON you'll go from smooth gameplay to STUTTERING below 40FPS (or screen tear if setup for VSYNC OFF).
Same goes for above 60FPS (though I think you can force a Global cap but you have to experiment with that and it may have to be a bit below 60FPS).
*If you have a 30Hz to 144Hz it's far better. Not only is it hard to go over 144FPS, but for demanding games (or sudden drops even if good FPS) you CAN stay in asynchronous mode.
The REASON is that AMD has no module like GSYNC does. So if you drop to 29FPS then the drivers tell the GPU to send each frame 2X so the monitor gets 58FPS. You still see it as 29FPS but a SMOOTH 29FPS because you stay in asynchronous mode so the monitor draws each frame as it gets it.
There is a small DELAY in doing this so you can't get by with just 2X the range. So again, for the 40Hz to 60Hz range if you drop to 39FPS it doesn't work.
**IMO they shouldn't even sell Freesync monitors like this. If you don't understand what's going on you're going to have an inconsistent experience with many games being smoother then stutter or tear constantly.
Umm, ya? That's the underlying point of my entire post! To expand, I am not willing to spend money on a monitor that is "for now" ok, when I find the 1440 experience (on IPS panels) so good. Since I run 27 now, why go a minor increase for a 4K panel that won't look as good while gaming, i.e. low frame rates? And to get even more specific - I am team green so I wouldn't buy an FS monitor in the first place! :lol: