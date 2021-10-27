Aresgame AGS850 Power Supply Review: A Misleading 80 PLUS Gold Badge?

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Load regulation is loose on all rails, not that we expect something different given the outdated platform.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is extremely short! At least the power ok signal is accurate, but also too short.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Inrush currents are sky high!

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

Leakage current is low, which seems to be the only good thing in this PSU, so far at least.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% 5.164A 1.956A 1.942A 0.999A 85.005 80.817% 796 27.8 35.52°C 0.981 12.278V 5.114V 3.399V 5.004V 105.183 39.28°C 115.19V 20% 11.348A 2.947A 2.921A 1.205A 169.97 85.282% 801 28.2 35.83°C 0.98 12.255V 5.091V 3.389V 4.98V 199.303 40.13°C 115.18V 30% 17.899A 3.45A 3.418A 1.412A 254.984 86.501% 896 31.5 36.68°C 0.989 12.231V 5.073V 3.379V 4.957V 294.776 41.47°C 115.18V 40% 24.481A 3.958A 3.919A 1.622A 340.076 86.71% 1055 36.5 37.17°C 0.993 12.208V 5.055V 3.368V 4.934V 392.201 42.38°C 115.18V 50% 30.743A 4.971A 4.913A 1.834A 425.099 86.316% 1164 39.8 37.72°C 0.995 12.185V 5.031V 3.359V 4.909V 492.491 43.58°C 115.19V 60% 36.999A 5.993A 5.913A 2A 509.413 85.519% 1332 43.6 38.19°C 0.997 12.158V 5.007V 3.349V 4.885V 595.676 44.34°C 115.19V 70% 43.365A 7.028A 6.921A 2.266A 595.026 84.505% 1454 46.2 38.41°C 0.998 12.128V 4.981V 3.338V 4.856V 704.13 45.24°C 115.19V 80% 49.781A 8.003A 7.932A 2.381A 679.533 83.367% 1562 48.1 38.67°C 0.998 12.092V 4.957V 3.328V 4.831V 815.116 46.23°C 115.2V 90% 56.615A 8.612A 8.441A 2.497A 765.318 82.111% 1635 50.2 39.02°C 0.999 12.061V 4.936V 3.317V 4.807V 932.06 47.12°C 115.21V 100% 63.377A 9.156A 8.985A 2.613A 850.043 80.458% 1688 49 39.46°C 0.999 12.036V 4.916V 3.306V 4.784V 1056.51 48.06°C 115.21V CL1 0.114A 12.029A 11.606A 0.001A 101.311 78.891% 800 28.1 37.97°C 0.975 12.260V 5.005V 3.421V 5.007V 128.418 43.29°C 115.2V CL2 0.114A 20.204A 0A 0.001A 101.402 77.046% 805 28.4 38.72°C 0.974 12.267V 4.95V 3.358V 5.019V 131.612 45.76°C 115.2V CL3 0.114A 0A 18.981A 0.001A 67.403 72.812% 804 28.3 39.51°C 0.985 12.267V 5.112V 3.477V 5.011V 92.571 47.59°C 115.2V CL4 70.424A 0.001A 0.001A 0.003A 849.849 81.228% 1671 48.7 40.94°C 0.999 12.068V 5.023V 3.293V 4.902V 1046.262 49.86°C 115.21V

According to 80 Plus measurements, efficiency with 10%, 20%, 50% and 100% load is 86.23%, 89.98%, 91.26% and 89.01%. Although 80 Plus takes its measurements at an unrealistically low temperature of 23 Centigrade, we conduct our measurements at a higher ambient. Still, that's a big difference in results. Especially with a full load, where our calibrated equipment measures almost 8.5% lower efficiency, while with 50% load, the difference is close to 5%. It is unclear what caused the differences, and we can only speculate.

It was impossible to conduct the 110% load test since the PSU shut down due to a protection triggering.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 20W 1.208A 0.487A 0.485A 0.198A 20.006 61.233% 790 27.4 33.3°C 0.919 12.299V 5.138V 3.404V 5.045V 32.672 35.41°C 115.19V 40W 2.660A 0.682A 0.679A 0.298A 40.004 72.195% 790 27.4 33.93°C 0.96 12.292V 5.133V 3.402V 5.038V 55.411 36.43°C 115.19V 60W 4.113A 0.878A 0.874A 0.398A 60.003 77.521% 793 27.6 34.59°C 0.969 12.287V 5.129V 3.4V 5.03V 77.402 37.54°C 115.19V 80W 5.564A 1.074A 1.068A 0.498A 79.965 80.954% 793 27.6 34.63°C 0.984 12.281V 5.124V 3.398V 5.023V 98.779 38.07°C 115.19V

Efficiency with light loads is low, while the fan spins at relatively high speeds.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1.248A 0.215A 0.215A 0.045A 17.427 59.704% 779 26.7 26.35°C 0.899 12.304V 5.138V 3.403V 5.051V 29.189 28.91°C 115.19V

With 2% load, efficiency is close to 60% but the Intel spec requires 70%, at least.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Efficiency is not even close to Gold levels.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.1A 0.505W 57.008% 0.1 5.052V 0.886W 115.18V 2 0.25A 1.262W 68.179% 0.187 5.047V 1.851W 115.18V 3 0.55A 2.771W 73.076% 0.293 5.037V 3.792W 115.18V 4 1A 5.024W 75.754% 0.364 5.022V 6.632W 115.18V 5 1.5A 7.51W 75.667% 0.404 5.006V 9.925W 115.18V 6 2.501A 12.437W 73.802% 0.446 4.974V 16.852W 115.18V

The 5VSB rail is not efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.312V 5.138V 3.402V 5.055V 8.436 0.499 115.19V Standby 0.239 0.027 115.19V

Vampire power is way too high for today's standards.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile is aggressive to handle the increased thermal loads.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

At normal operating temperatures, the PSU's fan speed remains aggressive. With a 250W load, the PSU enters the 30-35 dBA zone, while with more than 600W, it exceeds 45 dBA!

