Trending

Aresgame AGS850 Power Supply Review: A Misleading 80 PLUS Gold Badge?

A mediocre product.

By

Aresgame AGS850
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Corsair RM850x (2021)

Seasonic FOCUS GX-850

ASUS ROG STRIX 850G

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 8

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is loose on all rails, not that we expect something different given the outdated platform. 

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is extremely short! At least the power ok signal is accurate, but also too short. 

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush currents are sky high!

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is low, which seems to be the only good thing in this PSU, so far at least. 

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
10%5.164A1.956A1.942A0.999A85.00580.817%79627.835.52°C0.981
 12.278V5.114V3.399V5.004V105.18339.28°C115.19V
20%11.348A2.947A2.921A1.205A169.9785.282%80128.235.83°C0.98
 12.255V5.091V3.389V4.98V199.30340.13°C115.18V
30%17.899A3.45A3.418A1.412A254.98486.501%89631.536.68°C0.989
 12.231V5.073V3.379V4.957V294.77641.47°C115.18V
40%24.481A3.958A3.919A1.622A340.07686.71%105536.537.17°C0.993
 12.208V5.055V3.368V4.934V392.20142.38°C115.18V
50%30.743A4.971A4.913A1.834A425.09986.316%116439.837.72°C0.995
 12.185V5.031V3.359V4.909V492.49143.58°C115.19V
60%36.999A5.993A5.913A2A509.41385.519%133243.638.19°C0.997
 12.158V5.007V3.349V4.885V595.67644.34°C115.19V
70%43.365A7.028A6.921A2.266A595.02684.505%145446.238.41°C0.998
 12.128V4.981V3.338V4.856V704.1345.24°C115.19V
80%49.781A8.003A7.932A2.381A679.53383.367%156248.138.67°C0.998
 12.092V4.957V3.328V4.831V815.11646.23°C115.2V
90%56.615A8.612A8.441A2.497A765.31882.111%163550.239.02°C0.999
 12.061V4.936V3.317V4.807V932.0647.12°C115.21V
100%63.377A9.156A8.985A2.613A850.04380.458%16884939.46°C0.999
 12.036V4.916V3.306V4.784V1056.5148.06°C115.21V
CL10.114A12.029A11.606A0.001A101.31178.891%80028.137.97°C0.975
 12.260V5.005V3.421V5.007V128.41843.29°C115.2V
CL20.114A20.204A0A0.001A101.40277.046%80528.438.72°C0.974
 12.267V4.95V3.358V5.019V131.61245.76°C115.2V
CL30.114A0A18.981A0.001A67.40372.812%80428.339.51°C0.985
 12.267V5.112V3.477V5.011V92.57147.59°C115.2V
CL470.424A0.001A0.001A0.003A849.84981.228%167148.740.94°C0.999
 12.068V5.023V3.293V4.902V1046.26249.86°C115.21V

According to 80 Plus measurements, efficiency with 10%, 20%, 50% and 100% load is 86.23%, 89.98%, 91.26% and 89.01%. Although 80 Plus takes its measurements at an unrealistically low temperature of 23 Centigrade, we conduct our measurements at a higher ambient. Still, that's a big difference in results. Especially with a full load, where our calibrated equipment measures almost 8.5% lower efficiency, while with 50% load, the difference is close to 5%. It is unclear what caused the differences, and we can only speculate.

It was impossible to conduct the 110% load test since the PSU shut down due to a protection triggering. 

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
20W1.208A0.487A0.485A0.198A20.00661.233%79027.433.3°C0.919
 12.299V5.138V3.404V5.045V32.67235.41°C115.19V
40W2.660A0.682A0.679A0.298A40.00472.195%79027.433.93°C0.96
12.292V5.133V3.402V5.038V55.41136.43°C115.19V
60W4.113A0.878A0.874A0.398A60.00377.521%79327.634.59°C0.969
12.287V5.129V3.4V5.03V77.40237.54°C115.19V
80W5.564A1.074A1.068A0.498A79.96580.954%79327.634.63°C0.984
12.281V5.124V3.398V5.023V98.77938.07°C115.19V

Efficiency with light loads is low, while the fan spins at relatively high speeds.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
1.248A0.215A0.215A0.045A17.42759.704%77926.726.35°C0.899
12.304V5.138V3.403V5.051V29.18928.91°C115.19V

With 2% load, efficiency is close to 60% but the Intel spec requires 70%, at least. 

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency is not even close to Gold levels. 

5VSB Efficiency

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.1A0.505W57.008%0.1
5.052V0.886W115.18V
20.25A1.262W68.179%0.187
5.047V1.851W115.18V
30.55A2.771W73.076%0.293
5.037V3.792W115.18V
41A5.024W75.754%0.364
5.022V6.632W115.18V
51.5A7.51W75.667%0.404
5.006V9.925W115.18V
62.501A12.437W73.802%0.446
4.974V16.852W115.18V
Image 1 of 2

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is not efficient. 

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.312V5.138V3.402V5.055V8.4360.499
115.19V
Standby0.2390.027
115.19V
Image 1 of 2

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is way too high  for today's standards.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is aggressive to handle the increased thermal loads. 

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.       

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At normal operating temperatures, the PSU's fan speed remains aggressive. With a 250W load, the PSU enters the 30-35 dBA zone, while with more than 600W, it exceeds 45 dBA! 

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.