Asus ROG Swift PG258Q Monitor Review

Gamma Response
The PG258Q’s default gamma tracking caused us some initial concerns. The small spike at 10% isn’t a big deal but the huge dive from 70-90% is. This will cause major detail loss through much of the brightness range, and it has a major impact on quality. Color will look bright and saturated, but many fine textures will simply look monochromatic. This is an area that needs to be right, especially when you’re talking about an FHD monitor.
The fix lies in the Contrast control. Our patterns showed us it was set too high by default. Dropping the value to 41 brings color detail back and smooths out the gamma trace. It still runs slightly above the line for the most part, but that’s a tiny issue. Gamma presets are spaced too far apart to achieve an ideal 2.2 average, but we’re satisfied with our result. You’ll see the impact on color in the next set of charts.
Comparisons
With calibration, the PG258Q posts a solid mid-pack result in our gamma tests. As we’ve stated in previous reviews, gamma is the key to everything important when judging image quality. Getting it right means maximizing perceived contrast and color detail no matter what the content. When it’s wrong, those crucial elements suffer.
MORE: Best Computer Monitors
MORE: How To Choose A Monitor
MORE: All Monitor Content
No wonder this thing is $600.
Have fun paying the Nvidia tax.
Because that's the reality of GPUs at the moment. GPUs can get you a solid 4K/60 or a solid 1080p/144. You're not going to get 4K/144 in any modern games on any PC at the moment (unless you're only playing 20-year-old games). So there's not a lot of sense in wanting to invest in a 4K/144 monitor now, only in anticipation of when GPUs can finally push that many pixels, because you'll be wasting the monitor while you wait, and when such GPUs finally do arrive, the monitors will be better and cheaper.
I would assume so, but I've learned some very expensive lessons by making purchases based on assumptions. : /
The reason you won't get it is because the GPU's won't do it, not because the games won't. Game developers want to make more realistic games but the GPU's are lagging way behind. Nvidia hasn't had any real competition for many years so there was no need for them to push to 4K gaming at 144Hz or higher. I am hoping AMD's cards will force Nvidia to get off their buts as it seems the consumers aren't going to pull their money from Nvidia until Nvidia gets back on the ball.
My current hardware isn't really capable of producing more than a reliable 1080p60. (GTX 970, i5-4590). So I see no reason to switch to a higher res screen or higher refresh rate screen.