AMD Athlon 5350 And AM1 Platform Review: Kabini In A Socket

Test Systems And Benchmarks
We're comparing AMD's new Athlon 5350 to Intel's Celeron J1900. It's a great match-up because it gives us our first opportunity to test Intel's Bay Trail-D platform against AM1 using closely-matched clock rates (the Celeron is running at a 2 GHz base frequency that goes as high as 2.41 GHz, while the Athlon operates at 2.05 GHz).
While Intel's most powerful Bay Trail-D-compatible option is the Pentium J2900, the only difference between that chip and our Celeron J1900 is clock rate. The Pentium's base frequency is 410 MHz higher, while its peak Turbo Boost state allows for 250 MHz more. Additionally, the HD Graphics engine is up to 42 MHz faster on the Pentium.
|AM1 System
|BGA 1170 System
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte AM1M-S2H, AM1
|ASRock Q1900B-ITX, BGA 1170
|Processor
|AMD Athlon 5350, quad-core, 2.02 GHz
|Intel Celeron J1900, quad-core, 2.0/2.42 GHz
|Memory
|DDR3-1666, 9-9-9-24
|DDR3-1333, 9-9-9-24
|Graphics
|Radeon R3 Graphics, 600 MHz,AMD Catalyst 14.8 beta 8
|Intel HD Graphics, 688-854 MHz clock range,Graphics Driver 10.18.10.3366
|System Drive
|Western Digital Black, 500 GB
|Power Supply
|XFX PRO850W, 850 W, 80 PLUS-certified
And here are the benchmark details:
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Dota 2
|60-Second Fraps, botmatch
|Grid 2
|Direct X 11, Built-in Benchmark
|Audio/Video Encoding
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.98, Video: Video from Canon EOS 7D (1920x1080, 25 frames) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds, Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|iTunes
|Version 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|TotalCode Studio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677, MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s) Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.82: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|7-Zip
|Version 9.28, LZMA2, Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5" Benchmark: THG-Workload-2012
|WinRAR
|Version 5.1, RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3" Benchmark: THG-Workload-2012
|WinZip
|Version 17.0 Pro, Best Method, ZIPX Benchmark: THG-Workload-2012
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 2013
|Version: 1.0.1, Cloud Gate test
|PCMark 8
|Version: 1.0.4, Home test, Conventional and OpenCL Accelerated
|SiSoftware Sandra 2013
|Version: 2013 SP5c-1872, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic, GPGPU Cryptography
AM1 can be a potential winner in this market
What was the ambient temperature during the testing ? Surely Toms is not testing in an refrigerator ? That idle GPU and CPU temperature at 13 degrees Celsius seems about 10 degrees too low, given that they have to be necessarily above ambient conditions to make physical sense. Perhaps the sensors are not read correctly (wrong offset) ?
For the Dota2 graphs, there seems to be a mistake for the color legend. The difference in color isn't resolution, since the resolution is fixed (right hand top corner of graph at 1080), so my guess is that red/black represents min/avg FPS similar to the 2nd graph on Grid2.
I think that it is safe to say that it can max out angry birds at 4k :)
On-die sensors are notoriously inaccurate at low temperatures. In this case that's obvious, but we can only report what the sensors tell us.
Good catch! Fixed. :)