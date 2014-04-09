AMD Athlon 5350 And AM1 Platform Review: Kabini In A Socket

Test Systems And Benchmarks

We're comparing AMD's new Athlon 5350 to Intel's Celeron J1900. It's a great match-up because it gives us our first opportunity to test Intel's Bay Trail-D platform against AM1 using closely-matched clock rates (the Celeron is running at a 2 GHz base frequency that goes as high as 2.41 GHz, while the Athlon operates at 2.05 GHz).

While Intel's most powerful Bay Trail-D-compatible option is the Pentium J2900, the only difference between that chip and our Celeron J1900 is clock rate. The Pentium's base frequency is 410 MHz higher, while its peak Turbo Boost state allows for 250 MHz more. Additionally, the HD Graphics engine is up to 42 MHz faster on the Pentium.

AM1 System BGA 1170 System Motherboard Gigabyte AM1M-S2H, AM1 ASRock Q1900B-ITX, BGA 1170 Processor AMD Athlon 5350, quad-core, 2.02 GHz Intel Celeron J1900, quad-core, 2.0/2.42 GHz Memory DDR3-1666, 9-9-9-24 DDR3-1333, 9-9-9-24 Graphics Radeon R3 Graphics, 600 MHz,AMD Catalyst 14.8 beta 8 Intel HD Graphics, 688-854 MHz clock range,Graphics Driver 10.18.10.3366 System Drive Western Digital Black, 500 GB Power Supply XFX PRO850W, 850 W, 80 PLUS-certified

And here are the benchmark details: