AMD Athlon 5350 And AM1 Platform Review: Kabini In A Socket

Productivity Benchmarks
Our productivity-oriented tasks also present single- and multi-threaded workloads, all of which are fairly common on an average desktop system. The benchmarks we run on this page include printing a PowerPoint presentation to PDF, optical character recognition on a scanned document, and photo editing.
Again, the Athlon 5350 bests Intel's Celeron J1900 by somewhere between 5-15%. It does appear that Silvermont trails by less in more heavily-threaded jobs, while the single-threaded measurements yield a larger win for AMD.
There are two components to this test. The red line reflects a series of threaded filters that fully utilize the host processor. Intel's Celeron takes the win there. The other leverages completely different OpenCL-accelerated filters, which AMD's on-board graphics engine tears through.
AM1 can be a potential winner in this market
What was the ambient temperature during the testing ? Surely Toms is not testing in an refrigerator ? That idle GPU and CPU temperature at 13 degrees Celsius seems about 10 degrees too low, given that they have to be necessarily above ambient conditions to make physical sense. Perhaps the sensors are not read correctly (wrong offset) ?
For the Dota2 graphs, there seems to be a mistake for the color legend. The difference in color isn't resolution, since the resolution is fixed (right hand top corner of graph at 1080), so my guess is that red/black represents min/avg FPS similar to the 2nd graph on Grid2.
I think that it is safe to say that it can max out angry birds at 4k :)
On-die sensors are notoriously inaccurate at low temperatures. In this case that's obvious, but we can only report what the sensors tell us.
Good catch! Fixed. :)