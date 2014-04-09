AMD Athlon 5350 And AM1 Platform Review: Kabini In A Socket

Power And Temperature
At first glance, it looks like the Athlon 5350 uses significantly more power than Intel's Celeron J1900, especially when it comes to the combined CPU and GPU load. But even in that extreme case, only 13 W separate the two platforms.
To put our measurements into perspective, many high-end desktop PCs use more power at idle than these systems under the most taxing load we can contrive.
When they drop down to idle, these systems are separated by a negligible 3.5 W.
As for thermals, Intel appears to fare quite a bit worse. But bear in mind that the Celeron J1900 is using a passive heat sink, whereas the Athlon benefits from active cooling.
Intel comes away with the advantage then, as its highly-integrated motherboard/processor combo generates no noise and won't accumulate dust.
AM1 can be a potential winner in this market
What was the ambient temperature during the testing ? Surely Toms is not testing in an refrigerator ? That idle GPU and CPU temperature at 13 degrees Celsius seems about 10 degrees too low, given that they have to be necessarily above ambient conditions to make physical sense. Perhaps the sensors are not read correctly (wrong offset) ?
For the Dota2 graphs, there seems to be a mistake for the color legend. The difference in color isn't resolution, since the resolution is fixed (right hand top corner of graph at 1080), so my guess is that red/black represents min/avg FPS similar to the 2nd graph on Grid2.
I think that it is safe to say that it can max out angry birds at 4k :)
On-die sensors are notoriously inaccurate at low temperatures. In this case that's obvious, but we can only report what the sensors tell us.
Good catch! Fixed. :)