AMD Athlon 5350 And AM1 Platform Review: Kabini In A Socket

Power And Temperature

At first glance, it looks like the Athlon 5350 uses significantly more power than Intel's Celeron J1900, especially when it comes to the combined CPU and GPU load. But even in that extreme case, only 13 W separate the two platforms.

To put our measurements into perspective, many high-end desktop PCs use more power at idle than these systems under the most taxing load we can contrive.

When they drop down to idle, these systems are separated by a negligible 3.5 W.

As for thermals, Intel appears to fare quite a bit worse. But bear in mind that the Celeron J1900 is using a passive heat sink, whereas the Athlon benefits from active cooling.

Intel comes away with the advantage then, as its highly-integrated motherboard/processor combo generates no noise and won't accumulate dust.