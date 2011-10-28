Battlefield 3 Performance: 30+ Graphics Cards, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Nvidia Graphics Cards, SLI

I don’t have duplicates of everything in Nvidia’s portfolio, but I do have some of the cards you’d be most likely to combine in SLI for a game like this one.

Using High quality settings, we can see that there’s some overhead at 1680x1050, yielding the worst scaling (though I’m not sure how many people consider 58% and up horrible).

Step up to 1920x1080 and you can almost get away with two old GeForce GTX 285s. Unfortunately, a lack of DirectX 11 support and some nasty visual artifacts with low Terrain Quality automatically dialed in means I wouldn’t recommend that configuration in Battlefield 3 anyway.

Stick with a couple of GeForce GTX 570s and even 2560x1600 is available to you. At that decidedly graphics-limited resolution, you’ll see the biggest gains attributable to SLI—from 76% to 80% using a GeForce GTX 500-series card.