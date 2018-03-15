be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W

Seasonic SSR-1000PD Ultra deals 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Seasonic PRIME Platinum 1000W... Amazon Prime £262.25 View

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the E11-1000's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

be quiet!'s E11-1000 cannot effectively meet its competition in this wattage and price category.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

At an estimated $200 price point, the E11-1000 achieves a notably lower value score than Corsair's RM1000x and RM1000i (which are also protected by a longer warranty).

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

When it comes to noise, the E11-1000 clearly loses to the RM1000i, RM1000x, and more expensive Seasonic SSR-1000PD. Even the efficient Kolink PSU features quieter operation.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

The be quiet! E11-1000 falls to last place in this chart, though it doesn't land far from Corsair's offerings.



