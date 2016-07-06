BenQ PV3200PT 32-inch UHD Pro Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

32-inch monitors always require a little more desk space than most users are accustomed to. The PV3200PT has a fairly large base, although it’s more wide than deep, so you can easily move the screen further away for more comfortable viewing.

Our sample arrived double-boxed in a slim carton. There is plenty of cardboard armor to protect the contents which are completely encased in foam. The base and upright must be assembled with a captive bolt before they’re snapped onto the panel. No tools are required.

Included cables are USB 3.0, HDMI and DisplayPort. An IEC cord connects the internal power supply. A printed quick start guide is provided along with the calibration data sheet and a CD containing drivers and a full user’s manual. If you’d like to take advantage of BenQ’s Palette Master Element calibration software, it can be downloaded from the website. It works with a variety of meters including the i1Pro and i1DisplayPro.

Product 360

The bezel is slender at only 13mm around the top and sides and a slightly-wider 19mm at the bottom. The anti-glare layer is very effective at its task and doesn’t add any grain to the image. Thanks to this and a pixel density of 210ppi, the image is razor sharp from edge to edge. At the lower right are touch-sensitive controls that light up when activated. In the center is a sensor that can control screen brightness in response to changes in room lighting. A second sensor detects the user’s presence and can shut the monitor down when you leave your desk.

The base looks like brushed metal but is actually textured plastic with a steel core. The most impressive feature, however, is the solid-aluminum upright. It’s made from a single casting that has a high-quality look and feel. BenQ has also included a puck-sized controller for the OSD which we’ve seen before on its gaming monitors. It has four buttons plus a menu navigation pad with a select switch at the center. This is our absolute favorite way to access a monitor’s functions. It’s super-easy and intuitive.

BenQ is about the only manufacturer who can match NEC in build quality. Its stands are heavy and solid with firm precise movements. It features the pictured portrait mode plus 150mm height, 45 degrees swivel in both directions and 35 degrees tilt.

The PV3200PT’s internals are mostly housed in a large bulge which keeps the monitor flat across the back. The stand unsnaps to reveal a 100mm VESA mount. Ventilation is generous and our sample ran cool to the touch even after hours powered up. If you feel across the bottom for inputs, all you’ll find are the USB connections. Remaining jacks are arranged on the right side as you’ll see below.

Video inputs are digital-only and include two DisplayPort (one mini) and an HDMI port. The lower bulge has an SD card reader and two USB 3.0 connectors. Since the signal inputs are recessed, you can run the cables through the upright’s hole to keep things tidy.