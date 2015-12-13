BenQ SW2700PT 27-inch QHD Pro Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking & Gamma Response

The SW2700PT ships in its Standard picture mode which we measured and found to be identical to the Adobe RGB preset. Therefore we’ll show you the results from the two most commonly-used gamuts, sRGB and Adobe RGB.

As you can see grayscale tracking is sRGB mode is essentially perfect. The errors are so low that we can’t reduce them using the monitor’s adjustment sliders. You might get another .1dE or so with Palette Master but when you’re this close to spec what’s the need?

Aside from a small drop in red at the 10-percent level, Adobe RGB mode is equally excellent. Again there’s no reason to attempt any improvements with the either the OSD or Palette Master.

Here is our comparison group.

All the monitors here come with a factory-certified calibration except the EA244UHD. So even out of the box, there’s no great need to adjust any of them. Anytime we see errors over one Delta E however, we’ll explore that display’s full potential. The SW2700PT is ready to be added to a professional graphics workstation without further intervention. And both color modes measure equally well.

After calibration the other monitors have all improved but in looking at the group, there is essentially no difference between the top and bottom screens. The HP finishes last because we couldn’t use our i1 Pro to access its internal calibration routine. It is capable of better performance but you’ll need an expensive spectroradiometer to make that happen. If you choose any of these displays you’d be more than satisfied.

Gamma Response

The SW2700PT is the poster-child for accurate gamma. You can barely see the measurement trace as it tracks the spec line almost perfectly. It can’t really get better than this.

Here is our comparison group again.

A .06 variation gamma values is well below the threshold of visibility. Perfect gamma means a display’s full contrast is being used regardless of the overall brightness level.

We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

The measured average gamma value for the SW2700PT is 2.22 which represents a scant .09-percent result. Only BenQ’s own PG2401PT scores better though it’s an extremely narrow victory.