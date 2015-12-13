BenQ SW2700PT 27-inch QHD Pro Monitor Review

Color Gamut & Performance
For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.
The color gamut tests show the same stellar results we saw in the grayscale and gamma benchmark. This is where accurate gamma really makes a difference. Not only are the fully-saturated points on-target, all the lower points are too. If you think about it, how often do you see a fully-saturated color in any image? The answer is rarely. The meat of a monitor’s color rendering is inside the triangle and that’s where the SW2700PT shines. Perfect color luminance also means that balance is maintained no matter what the content.
The extra green available in Adobe RGB is perfectly represented in the second gamut test. Once again the luminance levels are right around zero for a perfect balance of all colors and all saturation levels. This is reference-level performance.
BenQ obviously knows how to make color-accurate displays. If they ever decided to make an HDTV, I’d buy it! This kind of performance is even more amazing considering the SW2700PT’s relatively low price. Remember that we haven’t adjusted anything except brightness.
Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB
Like most LCD panels the SW2700PT comes up the tiniest short in the blue primary. That’s the reason for a lower than 100-percent gamut volume. In practice this is inconsequential given the monitor’s tremendous accuracy.
I Work in Offset Printing, and i'm considering this as a proofing monitor.
The acceptable brightness range for this scenario is 80 cd/m2 to 120 cd/m2
For the white point 5000K/D50 and 5500K/D55 are commonly used in CMYK reproduction. For a reference class monitor i hope you start adding these to your reviews for people like myself considering monitors for print proofing
This one ticks all my boxes though I wish it could come with 120hz refresh rate.
-Christian-
Definitely better than Dell ultrasharp 27"
Anti-glare is different than typical LG matte ips panel (Better view when looking straight, noise pattern from angle)
Love the color even at sRGB mode. Factory calibration brightness at 93 (too bright at night...need to buy calibrator)
Hence Max brightness at 100 is not that bright (more brightness would be good for HDR)
Backlight Flicker-free is noticeable when changing brightness (smooth transition)
Slight backlight bleed (yellowish around corners)
Doesn't matter when editing photos at center, just bothersome when watching movies with dark scenes
No ghosting, 75Hz tested fine (custom resolution from gpu)
miniDP to DisplayPort cable included, but monitor doesn't have miniDP port
DisplayPort to DisplayPort cable is necessary to work with 10-bit desktop GPU (in my case)
Low blue light mode is subtle and works well
if OLED is not an option, this monitor is good enough for anything
maybe next year...I'm waiting for AMD to release 10bit HDR GPU
so the AdobeRGB space would be more useful...
4K 144hz freesync is overrated...if you care more about vibrant accurate color
I'm wondering how good it could be if BenQ released glossy display like Apple's iMac and Cinema Display
Come on, we got light hood to cover reflections...no need for anti-glare coating
Do Smartphones come with antiglare coating? Not needed even outdoors....just ruins the experience