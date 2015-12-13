BenQ SW2700PT 27-inch QHD Pro Monitor Review

Color Gamut & Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

The color gamut tests show the same stellar results we saw in the grayscale and gamma benchmark. This is where accurate gamma really makes a difference. Not only are the fully-saturated points on-target, all the lower points are too. If you think about it, how often do you see a fully-saturated color in any image? The answer is rarely. The meat of a monitor’s color rendering is inside the triangle and that’s where the SW2700PT shines. Perfect color luminance also means that balance is maintained no matter what the content.

The extra green available in Adobe RGB is perfectly represented in the second gamut test. Once again the luminance levels are right around zero for a perfect balance of all colors and all saturation levels. This is reference-level performance.

Now we return to the comparison group.

BenQ obviously knows how to make color-accurate displays. If they ever decided to make an HDTV, I’d buy it! This kind of performance is even more amazing considering the SW2700PT’s relatively low price. Remember that we haven’t adjusted anything except brightness.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Like most LCD panels the SW2700PT comes up the tiniest short in the blue primary. That’s the reason for a lower than 100-percent gamut volume. In practice this is inconsequential given the monitor’s tremendous accuracy.