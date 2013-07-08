Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

OpenGL Synthetic: GPU Caps Viewer PostFX

Drivers Used

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 311.35 Catalyst Pro 9.003.3.3 Gaming 314.22 Catalyst 13.5 Beta 2

GPU Caps Viewer PostFX

This benchmark was originally part of Nvidia’s software development kit (SDK). It combines 3D display via OpenGL with post-processing via OpenCL. The compute workload explains why AMD's Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition, Radeon HD 7990, and GCN-based FirePro cards enjoy such a commanding lead. The benchmark doesn’t support CrossFire or SLI, and a manually-created profile doesn't improve the performance of either dual-GPU card.