Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

OpenGL Synthetic: TessMark (OpenGL 4.0)

Drivers Used

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 311.35 Catalyst Pro 9.003.3.3 Gaming 314.22 Catalyst 13.5 Beta 2

TessMark

As its name implies, TessMark benchmarks tessellation performance using OpenGL 4.0. The GeForce GTX Titan wins this metric by a wide margin in front of the second-place GTX 680.

Interestingly, AMD's workstation cards fare a lot worse than the company's gaming products. Tessellation apparently doesn’t have a place in AMD’s FirePro universe, and that's probably related to drivers.

It wouldn't be a stretch to suggest that this test appears to favor Nvidia, though. That's always something to consider when evaluating synthetics, which aren't indicative of performance in any real-world workload, but might unfairly suggest one product's superiority over another's. We're pointing out the possible imbalance upfront.