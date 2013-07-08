Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

CUDA: Octane Results

Drivers Used

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 311.35 Not Supported Gaming 314.22 Not Supported

Octane Performance

We see similar benchmark results for a third time. Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan dominates the field, and the older GeForce GTX 580 mocks the rest of the field vanishing in its rear-view mirror. Clearly there is no shame in running a GF110-based board if CUDA-based apps are important to you.

Our version of Octane can only use one of the GeForce GTX 690’s GPUs. It might have been a contender for the top spot otherwise.

We didn't have an option to use the Core i7, but based on prior results, we'd expect it to roughly match Nvidia's Quadro 2000.