Your Top Picks: Tom's Hardware Forums' Q4 2013 BestConfigs

Intel-Based Office PC
Five Intel-Based Office PCs squared off in this quarter’s BestConfigs.
The reader poll ended in a near tie between mastrom101 and burritobob’s builds, but mastrom101’s Ivy Bridge-based Core i5 and 1866MT/s RAM trump burritobob’s newer Core i3/1600MT/s combo.
Congratulations to forum member mastrom101 for having his recommended build picked by the Tom's Hardware community this quarter!
The Intel-Based Office PC is once again geared more towards a quiet, energy-efficient office than its AMD counterpart. After all, the HD Graphics 4000 engine inside Intel's Core i5-3470 is plenty fast enough for Excel, right?
ASRock's B75M-DGS R2.0 keeps it all together with room for upgrades via a PCIe 3.0 slot.
The Core i5 is paired up with 8GB of overclocked DDR3-1866 from Corsair.
The low-cost PNY XLR8 SSD provides a 120GB speedy system drive, while a 500GB 7200RPM Hitachi hard drive packs plenty of storage space. We're just two systems in and Corsair’s CX430 makes its second appearance in this quarter’s BestConfigs. This 80 PLUS Bronze-certified model is a favorite entry-level power supply.
The $500 data entry beast is sheathed in Cooler Master’s N200. Mastrom’s choice is squatter, and likely considered more office-appropriate than some of the gaming-oriented enclosures that were suggested. Asus' DRW-24B1ST fills in as the obligatory optical drive. That's a similar model as nix327 chose last quarter.
The total build price when originally configured by mastrom101 was $499.91. The current prices of his machine can be found in the BestConfigs shopping tables.
The office PC has a better GPU than the HTPC? Flashy case for office use. I get that the CX430 is used here since it's a solid PSU, but branded memory?
1000USD for 'budget' gaming builds? you should at least aim to be a little closer to console prices since we're talking about budget gaming
Your system mistakenly links the Amazon page for the MSI AMD Radeon HD 7770 1GB. Fix your system Tom's.
Is it still a budget PC if it can max out every game you own at 1080p? if it costs a lot of money (relative to the gaming market) and places well in the top 10% of peers?
All builds underestimated SSDs and had just an HDD.
DVD burners in 2013? From what country are you? I spent 4000 euros on my PC and the Asus BD usb3 I got came 6 months later...
Also most games now are starting to push more than 2GB VRAM. Hence this is where the extra 1GB RAM of the 7970 would be much more useful.
40% people chose "AMD" Radeons build... wich happens to use.... an INTEL! :D.
2GB seemed to be fine for 2550x1600 in the gtx 770 review.
