Does High-Speed DDR3 Help AMD's FX? Four 8 GB Kits, Reviewed

DDR3-1866 Performance

Retaining the reference DDR3-1600 bandwidth numbers, we can see how bumping each of the competitive module sets to DDR3-1866 boosts Sandra’s Memory Bandwidth benchmark. G.Skill's modules lead at this point, though by an insignificant amount.

Lower primary timings continue to push Team Group’s Xtreem DDR3-2800 to the top of our gaming chart, though Metro 2033’s memory needs appear satiated by any DDR3-1866.

G.Skill appears at the top of our DDR3-1866 application chart, but only because identically-performing products are arranged in alphabetical order. In reality the top three contenders yield the same average performance between the two tests, and have yet to prove noticeably advantageous against the reference DDR3-1600 CAS 9.