Does High-Speed DDR3 Help AMD's FX? Four 8 GB Kits, Reviewed

DDR3-2133 Performance

DRAM bandwidth continues to scale past our DDR3-1600 baseline as the competing modules are set to DDR3-2133. Sandra's Memory Bandwidth module again shows G.Skill on top, even though Team Group has the lowest primary timings.

DDR3-2133 is the first setting that puts G.Skill on top in games, with Team Group falling to second place. The difference isn’t noticeable in actual game play, as even DDR3-1600 CAS 9 remains competitive.

Kingston, Super Talent, and Team Group demonstrate equal performance in the average of our two productivity benchmarks. DDR3-1600 CAS 9 is only a second behind, while Ripjaws X appears a second ahead.