Does High-Speed DDR3 Help AMD's FX? Four 8 GB Kits, Reviewed

DDR3-2400 Performance
Only two of today’s memory kits reached DDR3-2400 with full stability, even though one of the sets that didn't pass our tests actually has a DDR3-2400 rating. That could be due to Intel-oriented timing optimizations, since these companies no longer produce true AMD-optimized parts.
Our reference DDR3-1600 performance level is retained at its original settings for comparison purposes.
G.Skill leads in Sandra's Memory Bandwidth test again, in spite of Team Group’s slightly better primary timings. We did notice that the motherboard configured a slightly better tRC for the G.Skill memory, but it made those adjustments based on the memory’s programming.
G.Skill leads DiRT 3, while Team Group leads Metro 2033.
G.Skill leads our 3ds Max test, while Team Group leads in WinRAR.
Even at DDR3-2400 and with fully-optimized primary timings, high-speed RAM offers minimal application performance improvements over DDR3-1600 CAS 9. The strongest case for improved memory performance occurs in WinRAR, with a maximum four-second advantage for the full benchmark (a 6% improvement).
First note:
*KHX2400C11D3K4/8GX - is a Quad Channel kit specifically designed for the X79 ; link http://www.kingston.com/us/company/press?pagename=n1111c&year=2011&prLanguage=english_emea
*WQ213UB4G vs WQ213UX16G (kit) - is ONE stick of RAM (not a matched kit) and its 'kit version' is Quad Channel kit specifically designed for the X79 ; link http://www.supertalent.com/datasheets/WQ213UX16G.pdf
After that it makes sense that those (2) "kits" (in one case 4 individual sticks) failed @ Rated, and I wasn't interested in researching the others. I've seen other more in-depth testing on the AMD FX-8150 indicating that overall there's a slight advantage for the DDR3-1866 kits on a most of the AMD FX processors. Though @ 4AM 'to me' I'll edit this post after a few cups of coffee.
The 'ideal' AMD kits have JEDEC 'SPD' @ Rated 'cloned' (XMP) encoding which is optimized for AMD and sometimes slightly different so you're not 'stuck' as you put it @ DDR3-1333. Those are the better KITS to test on the AMD FX lines.
Thanks :)
