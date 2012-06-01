Does High-Speed DDR3 Help AMD's FX? Four 8 GB Kits, Reviewed

G.Skill Ripjaws X F3-17000CL9D-8GBXM
An artifact of the war between DDR SDRAM and RDRAM, G.Skill still uses bandwidth (rather than data rate) in its memory model designations. The rest of the part number for these CL9, dual-channel, 8 GB Ripjaws X kits is almost self-explanatory.
CPU-Z often has trouble reading the SPD information from XMP-equipped modules on non-XMP-compatible motherboards, so we looked to the motherboard itself to see how all of today’s modules are programmed. Officially rated for up to DDR3-2133, these modules sport an aggressive (for the data rate) CAS 9 timing paired with far more moderate 11-cycle RAS-to-CAS delay. Users unable to reach DDR3-2133 with their platforms will also find handy DDR3-2000 CAS 8 settings.
Anyone not willing to manually configure their RAM ends up stuck with super-slow DDR3-1600 CAS 11 performance, since the rated specifications for all non-standard RAM requires overclocking tricks. We would have preferred to see the kit default to DDR3-1600 CAS 9, though G.Skill may have experienced support issues on previous models that included tighter timings.
Available for as little as $70, this pair of 4 GB modules comes with G.Skill’s limited lifetime warranty.
People can finally stop saying how unfair it is to test Amd with slower ram when it supports higher speed ram even though higher speed ram cost more money. It would actually be unfair to Intel its not their fault Amd needs higher speeds to compete(which it doesn't) with Intel's 1333 ram controller.
Ram speeds do how ever make a big difference on APU's.
First note:
*KHX2400C11D3K4/8GX - is a Quad Channel kit specifically designed for the X79 ; link http://www.kingston.com/us/company/press?pagename=n1111c&year=2011&prLanguage=english_emea
*WQ213UB4G vs WQ213UX16G (kit) - is ONE stick of RAM (not a matched kit) and its 'kit version' is Quad Channel kit specifically designed for the X79 ; link http://www.supertalent.com/datasheets/WQ213UX16G.pdf
After that it makes sense that those (2) "kits" (in one case 4 individual sticks) failed @ Rated, and I wasn't interested in researching the others. I've seen other more in-depth testing on the AMD FX-8150 indicating that overall there's a slight advantage for the DDR3-1866 kits on a most of the AMD FX processors. Though @ 4AM 'to me' I'll edit this post after a few cups of coffee.
The 'ideal' AMD kits have JEDEC 'SPD' @ Rated 'cloned' (XMP) encoding which is optimized for AMD and sometimes slightly different so you're not 'stuck' as you put it @ DDR3-1333. Those are the better KITS to test on the AMD FX lines.
