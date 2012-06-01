Does High-Speed DDR3 Help AMD's FX? Four 8 GB Kits, Reviewed

Kingston HyperX KHX2400C11D3K4/8GX
Kingston switched its model numbers back to an easily-defined DRAM data rate long ago, making the model number of its quad-DIMM Kingston HyperX DDR3-2400 CAS 11 kit somewhat possible to decipher. We still prefer shorter names, though the oversized box might come in handy.
Our motherboard shows both DDR3-2400 and DDR3-2133 XMP profiles, which both run at relaxed CAS 11 timings. Most AMD motherboards don’t offer the option to select XMP anyway, but these settings can be manually transposed to the correct locations in the motherboard's overclock menu.
Users not willing or otherwise unable to use overclocking techniques to reach these modules' rated performance level will be stuck with automatic settings of DDR3-1333 CAS 9. We would have preferred to see a top JEDEC-compatible setting of DDR3-1600, since an SPD table can contain several basic clock and timing sets.
Available for under $100, Kingston’s DDR3-2400 CAS 11 kit carries the company’s limited lifetime warranty.
People can finally stop saying how unfair it is to test Amd with slower ram when it supports higher speed ram even though higher speed ram cost more money. It would actually be unfair to Intel its not their fault Amd needs higher speeds to compete(which it doesn't) with Intel's 1333 ram controller.
Ram speeds do how ever make a big difference on APU's.
and do include more tests in the review.
Replace the last word with "performance" crash.
Good article which gets answers a couple of questions people have been asking - well done !!
:)
First note:
*KHX2400C11D3K4/8GX - is a Quad Channel kit specifically designed for the X79 ; link http://www.kingston.com/us/company/press?pagename=n1111c&year=2011&prLanguage=english_emea
*WQ213UB4G vs WQ213UX16G (kit) - is ONE stick of RAM (not a matched kit) and its 'kit version' is Quad Channel kit specifically designed for the X79 ; link http://www.supertalent.com/datasheets/WQ213UX16G.pdf
After that it makes sense that those (2) "kits" (in one case 4 individual sticks) failed @ Rated, and I wasn't interested in researching the others. I've seen other more in-depth testing on the AMD FX-8150 indicating that overall there's a slight advantage for the DDR3-1866 kits on a most of the AMD FX processors. Though @ 4AM 'to me' I'll edit this post after a few cups of coffee.
The 'ideal' AMD kits have JEDEC 'SPD' @ Rated 'cloned' (XMP) encoding which is optimized for AMD and sometimes slightly different so you're not 'stuck' as you put it @ DDR3-1333. Those are the better KITS to test on the AMD FX lines.
Thanks :)
http://thessdreview.com/our-reviews/romex-fancycache-review-ssd-performance-at-13gbs-and-765000-iops-in-60-seconds-flat/
Even the best SSDs can barely muster 100,000 IOPs, yet even slow RAM can easily exceed 700,000 IOPs.
Bandwidth, throughput, and latency are equally insane. RAM puts SSDs to shame exponentially more than SSDs put hard drives to shame. Contrary to what many "enthusiasts" believe, RAM timings are virtually irrelevant. Frequency is by far, much more important.