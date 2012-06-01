Does High-Speed DDR3 Help AMD's FX? Four 8 GB Kits, Reviewed

Kingston HyperX KHX2400C11D3K4/8GX

Kingston switched its model numbers back to an easily-defined DRAM data rate long ago, making the model number of its quad-DIMM Kingston HyperX DDR3-2400 CAS 11 kit somewhat possible to decipher. We still prefer shorter names, though the oversized box might come in handy.

Our motherboard shows both DDR3-2400 and DDR3-2133 XMP profiles, which both run at relaxed CAS 11 timings. Most AMD motherboards don’t offer the option to select XMP anyway, but these settings can be manually transposed to the correct locations in the motherboard's overclock menu.

Users not willing or otherwise unable to use overclocking techniques to reach these modules' rated performance level will be stuck with automatic settings of DDR3-1333 CAS 9. We would have preferred to see a top JEDEC-compatible setting of DDR3-1600, since an SPD table can contain several basic clock and timing sets.

Available for under $100, Kingston’s DDR3-2400 CAS 11 kit carries the company’s limited lifetime warranty.