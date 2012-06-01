Does High-Speed DDR3 Help AMD's FX? Four 8 GB Kits, Reviewed

Super Talent Quadra Series WQ213UB4G
Four of Super Talent's WQ213UB4G modules comprise the WQ213UX16G kit we received, yet only two of the modules are used for our 8 GB test configuration. That might not make sense when you consider that Super Talent packages each module individually, but the company plans to ship these primarily as quad-channel kits.
We say "it plans to" because we haven’t been able to find the modules for sale at any of our regular sources. That’s not unusual, since this U.S.-based company primarily markets its products overseas. Yet, even less common online shops didn’t appear in our Web-based search for the product. These are supposedly available from Super Talent, but nobody large enough to show up on Google’s radar seems to have ordered them yet.
This is a story about the best technology, and not one emphasizing value. So, our main concern today is that we hope the ICs that do eventually reach end-users are of the same quality as those used in today's evaluation.
XMP values of DDR3-2133 CAS 11 and DDR3-1800 CAS 9 are somewhat relaxed, though we plan to push these modules far beyond their rated capabilities. Users without the ability to overclock will be stuck with an automatic configuration of only DDR3-1333 CAS 9.
All Super Talent DRAM products carry a limited lifetime warranty.
People can finally stop saying how unfair it is to test Amd with slower ram when it supports higher speed ram even though higher speed ram cost more money. It would actually be unfair to Intel its not their fault Amd needs higher speeds to compete(which it doesn't) with Intel's 1333 ram controller.
Ram speeds do how ever make a big difference on APU's.
Good article which gets answers a couple of questions people have been asking - well done !!
*KHX2400C11D3K4/8GX - is a Quad Channel kit specifically designed for the X79 ; link http://www.kingston.com/us/company/press?pagename=n1111c&year=2011&prLanguage=english_emea
*WQ213UB4G vs WQ213UX16G (kit) - is ONE stick of RAM (not a matched kit) and its 'kit version' is Quad Channel kit specifically designed for the X79 ; link http://www.supertalent.com/datasheets/WQ213UX16G.pdf
After that it makes sense that those (2) "kits" (in one case 4 individual sticks) failed @ Rated, and I wasn't interested in researching the others. I've seen other more in-depth testing on the AMD FX-8150 indicating that overall there's a slight advantage for the DDR3-1866 kits on a most of the AMD FX processors. Though @ 4AM 'to me' I'll edit this post after a few cups of coffee.
The 'ideal' AMD kits have JEDEC 'SPD' @ Rated 'cloned' (XMP) encoding which is optimized for AMD and sometimes slightly different so you're not 'stuck' as you put it @ DDR3-1333. Those are the better KITS to test on the AMD FX lines.
Even the best SSDs can barely muster 100,000 IOPs, yet even slow RAM can easily exceed 700,000 IOPs.
Bandwidth, throughput, and latency are equally insane. RAM puts SSDs to shame exponentially more than SSDs put hard drives to shame. Contrary to what many "enthusiasts" believe, RAM timings are virtually irrelevant. Frequency is by far, much more important.