Does High-Speed DDR3 Help AMD's FX? Four 8 GB Kits, Reviewed

Team Xtreem LV TXD38192M2800HC11RDC-L
We don’t mind interpreting model numbers, but Team Group's naming scheme is too convoluted for that. Rest assured, however, the DDR3-2800 CAS 11 rating is somewhere in the mix for these so-called low-voltage modules.
In slapping the phrase low-voltage on this kit, Team Group must be comparing to previous-generation high-voltage parts, because 1.65 V is far from what we consider low by current standards. It’s still within the safe range of most memory controllers, though.
Rated at 11-14-14-31, the memory's XMP table shows that it's actually programmed to 11-15-15-31. XMP values are available for both DDR3-2600 CAS 10 and DDR3-2800 CAS 11, though the programmed 15-cycle tRCD and tRP are fairly loose compared to the more familiar latency values found on lower-frequency RAM.
Like most AMD-specific motherboards, ours does not support XMP profile selection. Yet, it does allow the proper settings to be keyed into its overclocking menu. Buyers who don’t or can’t make these adjustments end up stuck at DDR3-1333 CAS 9.
As with the competing Super Talent modules, Team Group’s Xtreem LV DDR3-2800 is listed as available for direct order (by distributors), but has not yet landed on the sales page of any reputable retailer we've found. Buyers who can get past that little snag will find that all Team Group DRAM products carry a limited lifetime warranty.
People can finally stop saying how unfair it is to test Amd with slower ram when it supports higher speed ram even though higher speed ram cost more money. It would actually be unfair to Intel its not their fault Amd needs higher speeds to compete(which it doesn't) with Intel's 1333 ram controller.
Ram speeds do how ever make a big difference on APU's.
and do include more tests in the review.
Replace the last word with "performance" crash.
Good article which gets answers a couple of questions people have been asking - well done !!
First note:
*KHX2400C11D3K4/8GX - is a Quad Channel kit specifically designed for the X79 ; link http://www.kingston.com/us/company/press?pagename=n1111c&year=2011&prLanguage=english_emea
*WQ213UB4G vs WQ213UX16G (kit) - is ONE stick of RAM (not a matched kit) and its 'kit version' is Quad Channel kit specifically designed for the X79 ; link http://www.supertalent.com/datasheets/WQ213UX16G.pdf
After that it makes sense that those (2) "kits" (in one case 4 individual sticks) failed @ Rated, and I wasn't interested in researching the others. I've seen other more in-depth testing on the AMD FX-8150 indicating that overall there's a slight advantage for the DDR3-1866 kits on a most of the AMD FX processors. Though @ 4AM 'to me' I'll edit this post after a few cups of coffee.
The 'ideal' AMD kits have JEDEC 'SPD' @ Rated 'cloned' (XMP) encoding which is optimized for AMD and sometimes slightly different so you're not 'stuck' as you put it @ DDR3-1333. Those are the better KITS to test on the AMD FX lines.
http://thessdreview.com/our-reviews/romex-fancycache-review-ssd-performance-at-13gbs-and-765000-iops-in-60-seconds-flat/
Even the best SSDs can barely muster 100,000 IOPs, yet even slow RAM can easily exceed 700,000 IOPs.
Bandwidth, throughput, and latency are equally insane. RAM puts SSDs to shame exponentially more than SSDs put hard drives to shame. Contrary to what many "enthusiasts" believe, RAM timings are virtually irrelevant. Frequency is by far, much more important.