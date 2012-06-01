Does High-Speed DDR3 Help AMD's FX? Four 8 GB Kits, Reviewed

Team Xtreem LV TXD38192M2800HC11RDC-L

We don’t mind interpreting model numbers, but Team Group's naming scheme is too convoluted for that. Rest assured, however, the DDR3-2800 CAS 11 rating is somewhere in the mix for these so-called low-voltage modules.

In slapping the phrase low-voltage on this kit, Team Group must be comparing to previous-generation high-voltage parts, because 1.65 V is far from what we consider low by current standards. It’s still within the safe range of most memory controllers, though.

Rated at 11-14-14-31, the memory's XMP table shows that it's actually programmed to 11-15-15-31. XMP values are available for both DDR3-2600 CAS 10 and DDR3-2800 CAS 11, though the programmed 15-cycle tRCD and tRP are fairly loose compared to the more familiar latency values found on lower-frequency RAM.

Like most AMD-specific motherboards, ours does not support XMP profile selection. Yet, it does allow the proper settings to be keyed into its overclocking menu. Buyers who don’t or can’t make these adjustments end up stuck at DDR3-1333 CAS 9.

As with the competing Super Talent modules, Team Group’s Xtreem LV DDR3-2800 is listed as available for direct order (by distributors), but has not yet landed on the sales page of any reputable retailer we've found. Buyers who can get past that little snag will find that all Team Group DRAM products carry a limited lifetime warranty.