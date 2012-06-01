Does High-Speed DDR3 Help AMD's FX? Four 8 GB Kits, Reviewed

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|AMD FX-8150: 3.60 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache, Socket AM3+ O/C at 1.30 V to 20 x 200.7 MHz (4.0 GHz)
|CPU Cooler
|Sunbeamtech Core-Contact Freezer w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste
|Motherboard
|Asus Sabertooth 990FX, Firmware 1102 (03/12/2012)
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 6950 2 GB: 800 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5000
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 SP1
|Graphics
|AMD Catalyst 12.4
|Chipset
|AMD Platform Driver 3.0.842.0
Asus' high-end Sabertooth 990FX pairs with AMD’s top-model FX-8150 as the foundation for our memory overclocking tests.
Outdated by the launch of its Radeon HD 7900 series, our reference Radeon HD 6950 is the fastest AMD-based graphics card in this editor’s arsenal available for testing.
|Benchmark Configuration
|Stability Test
|Memtest86+ v1.70, single pass (~45 minutes) Max Speed at CAS 11 Min Latency at DDR3-2400, 2133, 1866
|Bandwidth Test
|SiSoftware Sandra 2012 SP4 Bandwidth Benchmark
|DiRT 3
|1680x1050, High Quality Preset, No AA
|Metro 2033
|1680x1050, DX11, High, AAA, 4xAF, no PhysX/DOF
|3ds Max 2012
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mental ray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|WinRAR
|Version 4.01: THG-Workload (464 MB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
DiRT 3 acts as our platform-bottlenecked gaming benchmark, while Metro 2033 offers the GPU-limited alternative. On the productivity side, 3ds Max 2012 is CPU-bottlenecked, while WinRAR’s performance is affected by multiple parameters, including memory bandwidth.
People can finally stop saying how unfair it is to test Amd with slower ram when it supports higher speed ram even though higher speed ram cost more money. It would actually be unfair to Intel its not their fault Amd needs higher speeds to compete(which it doesn't) with Intel's 1333 ram controller.
Ram speeds do how ever make a big difference on APU's.
and do include more tests in the review.
Replace the last word with "performance" crash.
Good article which gets answers a couple of questions people have been asking - well done !!
:)
First note:
*KHX2400C11D3K4/8GX - is a Quad Channel kit specifically designed for the X79 ; link http://www.kingston.com/us/company/press?pagename=n1111c&year=2011&prLanguage=english_emea
*WQ213UB4G vs WQ213UX16G (kit) - is ONE stick of RAM (not a matched kit) and its 'kit version' is Quad Channel kit specifically designed for the X79 ; link http://www.supertalent.com/datasheets/WQ213UX16G.pdf
After that it makes sense that those (2) "kits" (in one case 4 individual sticks) failed @ Rated, and I wasn't interested in researching the others. I've seen other more in-depth testing on the AMD FX-8150 indicating that overall there's a slight advantage for the DDR3-1866 kits on a most of the AMD FX processors. Though @ 4AM 'to me' I'll edit this post after a few cups of coffee.
The 'ideal' AMD kits have JEDEC 'SPD' @ Rated 'cloned' (XMP) encoding which is optimized for AMD and sometimes slightly different so you're not 'stuck' as you put it @ DDR3-1333. Those are the better KITS to test on the AMD FX lines.
Thanks :)
http://thessdreview.com/our-reviews/romex-fancycache-review-ssd-performance-at-13gbs-and-765000-iops-in-60-seconds-flat/
Even the best SSDs can barely muster 100,000 IOPs, yet even slow RAM can easily exceed 700,000 IOPs.
Bandwidth, throughput, and latency are equally insane. RAM puts SSDs to shame exponentially more than SSDs put hard drives to shame. Contrary to what many "enthusiasts" believe, RAM timings are virtually irrelevant. Frequency is by far, much more important.