Does High-Speed DDR3 Help AMD's FX? Four 8 GB Kits, Reviewed

DDR3-1600 Performance

Funny things happen when we set high-frequency memory to lower data rates. Mainly, performance comes in below our reference kit in Sandra's Memory Bandwidth module. That could be due to lengthy secondary and tertiary timings, which we let our motherboard choose from the memory's SPD tables. These lengthy secondary and tertiary timings are typically needed to achieve higher data rates.

Lower primary timings help Team Group’s Xtreem DDR3-2800 jump to the lead in both DiRT 3 and Metro 2033, even though Metro 2033 is famed for its reliance on GPU performance.

We should probably ignore one-second differences in encoding applications, since a difference of a few milliseconds can round either way. Gaps that small can happen by chance, anyway.