Call Of Duty: Ghosts Graphics Performance: 17 Cards, Tested

Results: Ultra Quality, 2560x1600

Since multi-monitor resolutions aren't an option in Ghosts, we'll wrap up the graphics card testing with our highest possible single-screen resolution of 2560x1600.

Driving more than 4 million pixels per frame pushes the Radeon HD 7950 Boost to a 25 FPS minimum, while the GeForce GTX 670 dips to 29 FPS. AMD's Radeon R9 280X and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 770 end up a couple of frames per second higher, and it takes a Radeon R9 290X or GeForce GTX Titan to carve out some headroom above our identified minimum.

The Radeon HD 7990's results are particularly interesting. Its average frame rates are pretty good, but they drop under 30 FPS in the most demanding parts of our benchmark. That result is reflected in real-world game play, too; the card definitely feels choppy.

Although the worst-case figures don't look particularly bad for AMD's dual-GPU flagship, its average and seventy-fifth percentile results are higher than we'd expect them to be. In contrast, the GeForce GTX 770, Titan, 690, and Radeon R9 290X look relatively good. Sampling 300 frames over time shows that consistency is somewhat of an issue.