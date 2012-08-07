Fast, Small, And Complete? Samsung's $329 Chromebox

Benchmark Results: Browser Tests

Benchmarking the Chromebox is a challenge because of its closed software ecosystem. Really, browser-based tests are our only option. Even these are imperfect, though. Although we can use the same browser on each platform, Chrome OS and Windows 7 are also variables in play. Nevertheless, our benchmarks should help illustrate each system's real-world performance.

SunSpider is a browser-based JavaScript performance test that measures screen drawing, text manipulation, and encryption. Based on our results, the Celeron B840-based Chromebox is about 50% slower than the Core i5-2450M version. But compared to the Dell Mini 1010 netbook in our lab, all of our desktop configurations are quite fast.

The V8 Benchmark Suite was created by Google specifically to test the performance of its Chrome browser.

Even though it's another JavaScript-based test, we see a much greater variation in the scores. This time, the Celeron-based Chromebox only falls about 40% behind the Core i5-2450M. Meanwhile, the Core i5-2500K hustles to the top. The most glaring finish comes from the Atom in Dell's Mini 1010, though. Compared to most nettops, the Chromebox looks mighty tempting, even with its Celeron.

BrowsingBench was created by EEMBC, also known as the Embedded Microprocessor Benchmark Consortium. It's a non-profit organization tasked with finding ways to develop testing methodology, specifically for embedded hardware. We're been playing around with this tool in the lab, and we love it. While it's meant for testing "smartphones, netbooks, portable gaming devices, navigation devices, and IP set-top boxes," it's just as applicable for testing browser performance in general.

Unlike SunSpider or V8, BrowsingBench evaluates the total performance of a browser: page loading, processing, rendering, compositing, and so on. This helps reflect real-world use, unlike a JavaScript-based metric. Frankly, these results make more sense. The Atom N450 only falls ~60% behind the Celeron-based Chromebox, which is in sharp contrast to SunSpider and V8. In the real world, a B840-based Chromebox is faster than almost any nettop, but it probably won't load and render Web pages five or 10 times faster. Meanwhile, between the two Chromeboxes, the Core i5-2450M holds a roughly 45% lead.