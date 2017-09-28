Cooler Master Cosmos C700P XL-ATX Case Review

Hardware Installation & Test Configuration

Although packed within a box that has cardboard separators, all of the screws and standoffs are contained within a single bag. The C700P also includes a #2 Phillips-to-hex adapter to allow standoff installation using a screwdriver, a cleaning cloth, several cable ties, an RGB output adapter for its onboard RGB controller, and a pair of brackets that, when turned upright, fit two 5.25” devices (or a single “Full Height” device such as bay-mounted pump) to match front-panel bay covers.

Powered by a SATA drive power connector at its edge, the 2.5” form-factor RGB and fan controller card supports up to five fans and three RGB devices. One of the C700P’s stock fans was unplugged for this photo, leaving two open fan headers and one header for the included pigtail to power an aftermarket LED strip.

Although I’m not a believer in the practicality of removable motherboard trays, the C700P’s modular design allows the tray to be moved for alternative configurations, such as power supply on top or motherboard upside-down. Those who think it necessary to remove the tray before mounting the board will find it as simple as removing all of the screws from the back panel and several screws on the tray prior to experiencing the joy of installing cables under and around mounted components.

The C700P includes two RGB pigtails, and the one for its input is factory installed. It allows users to sync items such as heat sinks and RAM using the software and RGB output header of well-equipped motherboards. We also find the typical bundle of front-panel activity light and switch leads, an HD-Audio front-panel cable, two USB 3.0 header cables, and a new-generation 10Gb/s cable for the case’s Type-C port.

The decorative interior panels hide our cables nicely, and there’s even space behind them for extended power supplies and long expansion cards.

The Cosmos C700P lighting is bright enough to blow out photos in a softly-lit room, but a combination of long exposure and taking the photo in the middle of a shutdown allows us to show the rest of the case as it appears to the eye. The “off” function of its lighting controller will come in handy if you’re putting the PC in a bedroom.

We haven’t tested a $300 traditional tower in a long time, and the most closely matched competing products are all a little cheaper. These include Cooler Master’s own Mastercase Maker 5t ($50 less), the $100-cheaper Dark Base 900 Pro from be quiet!, $120-cheaper models from Corsair (Crystal 570X) and Phanteks (Evolv ATX TG), and the $130-less-expensive Thermaltake View 71 TG. Of these, only the Dark Base Pro 900 and View 71 TG have eight slots.

Test Configuration

















Drivers & Settings Chipset Intel INF 9.4.2.1019 CPU 4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core Motherboard Firmware 17.8 (02/10/2015) RAM XMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V) Graphics Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests | Nvidia GeForce 347.52



