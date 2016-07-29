Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

At higher than 120W load, the PSU easily exceeds 90% efficiency (reaching close to 94% in many cases). However, with less than 70W-80W of load, efficiency tanks, especially for a Titanium-class power supply.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Thanks to its impressive efficiency levels, the temperatures inside of Cooler Master's MasterWatt Maker 1200 are low. High efficiency means less energy losses, which translate to lower thermal loads.