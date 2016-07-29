Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
At higher than 120W load, the PSU easily exceeds 90% efficiency (reaching close to 94% in many cases). However, with less than 70W-80W of load, efficiency tanks, especially for a Titanium-class power supply.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Thanks to its impressive efficiency levels, the temperatures inside of Cooler Master's MasterWatt Maker 1200 are low. High efficiency means less energy losses, which translate to lower thermal loads.
At least the transient response performance was really good. The PWR_OK signal, eh. Aris, do you think that transient filter is really enough? I have a feeling it would fail EMI testing, only 4 y caps, 4 x caps, and 2 cm chokes on the unit.
Overall, Cooler Master paired with the wrong OEM.
Sadly it is more than the AX1500i, lower efficiency and specs overall and a lower warranty (7 year vs 10 year).
If someone is going to spend that much on a PSU It would be better to go for the Corsair.