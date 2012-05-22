Core i5-3570K, -3550, -3550S, And -3570T: Ivy Bridge Efficiency

Power Consumption And Max. Temperature
Our six processors fall within five watts of each other at idle—last-generation’s Core i7-2700K interestingly the second-place finisher.
Intel admits that it didn’t do much of anything to cut Ivy Bridge’s power consumption beyond its adoption of 22 nm lithography. It’s not surprising, then, that idle power use doesn’t really change compared to last generation.
Under load, however, the story is drastically different. A 10-minute Linkpack workload reveals 155 W maximum power consumption from our Core i7-2700K compared to 138 W on the Core i7-3770K. Incidentally, that’s just 1 W off from the 18 W separating Sandy Bridge’s 95 W TDP and Ivy Bridge’s 77 W ceiling.
Past explorations of overclocking show that tuning clock rate and upping voltage affect Ivy Bridge’s temperature much faster than Sandy Bridge’s. At stock settings, though, the difference isn’t as pronounced. And this is with the boxed cooler, too (not a big aftermarket model that’d dissipate heat more effectively).
Actually a lot of sites have shown just what Chris is talking about. Even a dual core Pentium with a HD6670 beats the top end Llano piece (a quad core) even with CFX of the IGP with a HD6570. Llano is great for some things but overall in DT its only a low end entry level product and is much weaker per core and per clock than Intels CPUs.
What Chris did was pulled the same charts from his first IB review and added in the HD2500 (the new low end Intel IGP) for comparison.
If someone cannot take this information and realize that its just for comparison and that its not to show anything better, then thats their problem. If this was a Llano article, or the Trinity article when it comes out, you better believe Chris will do everything to check ever performance aspect. But its not. Its an article to see if the T and S models are worth it.
Overll, llano is overrate in my book. We have barley sold any at my work place. Just doesn't have the pulling power like a CPU and discrete GPU does.