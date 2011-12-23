System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2011: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: Crysis
Our gaming charts look a little odd since 2560x1600 isn't a resolution we bother testing on the budget-oriented $600 machine. Our least-expensive system isn’t designed to run high resolutions. Rather, it's intended to serve up a good gaming experience at the resolutions supported by lower-cost monitors.
Still, it’s fun to watch the $600 build annihilate the $1200 PC at our three lower resolutions in Crysis. Not so fun is seeing the overclocked $600 machine almost catch the $2400 build at our lowest resolution, where similar CPU and DRAM performance matter most.
Yes, the $600 PC can play Crysis, even at Very High details!
Edit: Fixed typo. Oops :p
I'm guessing you meant "can" spank.
And spank it does.
NM, the original part of the thread I thought I read 1x 580, now I see 2x...
I need to reply once more... 2x 6950s and a extremely overclocking BD 6100 with only a 650watt ps? These fuggen builds suck
gaming tdp of 6950s = max 160 * 2 = 320
bd 6100 95W officially.
320 + 160 = 480
overclocking won't need more than an extra 100W max.
nothing else uses much power. These are budget builds, they're not made for upgradeability.
EDIT: LOL, I just looked at your profile. Your system has a 1200W PSU for one 6970.
I'm laughing, yet cringing at the waste of money.
I think we need a single/multiple GPU article to find out if there's anything that can be rescued from this. Throw in a couple of different motherboards, that sort of thing. Does memory speed make a big difference? Would Windows 8 Beta help in any way?