System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2011: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: Crysis

Our gaming charts look a little odd since 2560x1600 isn't a resolution we bother testing on the budget-oriented $600 machine. Our least-expensive system isn’t designed to run high resolutions. Rather, it's intended to serve up a good gaming experience at the resolutions supported by lower-cost monitors.

Still, it’s fun to watch the $600 build annihilate the $1200 PC at our three lower resolutions in Crysis. Not so fun is seeing the overclocked $600 machine almost catch the $2400 build at our lowest resolution, where similar CPU and DRAM performance matter most.

Yes, the $600 PC can play Crysis, even at Very High details!