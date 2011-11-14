Intel Core i7-3960X Review: Sandy Bridge-E And X79 Express

Benchmark Results: Media Encoding
Our last known single-threaded test, iTunes, demonstrates the 100 MHz advantage that Core i7-3960X boasts over Core i7-2600K with only one thread active under Turbo Boost. The Core i5-2500K follows right behind, trailed by Core i7-990X.
Based on the age of the other CPUs in this test, the only real loser is FX-8150, which just came out, but cannot outpace the three-year-old Core i7-920.
FX-8150 performs more admirably in our MainConcept transcode job, where it not only bests the i7-920, but also the other two AMD processors tested and Intel’s Core i5-2500K.
It cannot overtake the -2600K, -990X, or -3960X, though. In fact, thorough optimizations for threading allow Sandy Bridge-E to take first place from the Gulftown-based chip.
Similarly, HandBrake readily takes advantage of available cores, so again Core i7-3960X snags first place. Everything else falls in behind, generally in the order we’ve come to expect from very well-threaded applications.
What we have today is simply a platform for bragging rights not a serious contender to the X38, X48, X58 family.
I would LOVE to see them pick up their game and provide me with a worthy upgrade over my 4GHz i7 2600 (Non-K). I would swoop it up.
Look, BD had 4 modules with two "cores" each, each module is equivalent to a Sandy Bridge core.
They should just combine both of those cores or make them a single core, so we get 4 threads.
Then create 4-6-8 core versions of those CPU's..
Think about it.. the FX8150 is more of a 4-core CPU where the resources are halved pretty much so you get two threads per core, it would have been MUCH MUCH better if they just kept 4 strong cores.
Not sure why either but I always seem to start an AMD related comment :\
The labels are wrong on the graphs on this page the last ones should read DDR2-2133 on the last two shouldn't it?
JeanLuc