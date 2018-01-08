Corsair AX1600i PSU Review

Unboxing Video
The following video shows us unboxing the AX1600i.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
Well, pc is much more efficient right now..
I wonder how many people will use it anyway...
PCs are more efficient, however graphics cards once pushed are not and many users tend to overclock their GPUs. Moreover, those units are intended for multi-GPU systems.
115V but I also take noise measurements with 230V because of Cybenetics.
115V: 23.25 dB(A)
230V: 23.29 dB(A)
Secondary DSC is Texas Instruments UCD3138064A