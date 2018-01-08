Corsair AX1600i PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measure is long, and the power-good signal is accurate. There is nothing more we could ask for.

Inrush Current

Thanks to an innovative design (and a couple of NTC thermistors), inrush current is kept low in all cases.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the AX1600i's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 11.495A 2.003A 1.994A 1.001A 159.813 92.213% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 42.57°C 0.957 12.026V 4.992V 3.305V 4.980V 173.309 38.28°C 115.10V 2 24.021A 3.001A 2.994A 1.206A 319.745 94.148% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 42.93°C 0.988 12.026V 4.990V 3.304V 4.975V 339.619 38.50°C 115.11V 3 36.896A 3.509A 3.509A 1.406A 479.758 94.364% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 43.37°C 0.995 12.025V 4.989V 3.302V 4.972V 508.412 38.80°C 115.11V 4 49.765A 4.012A 3.996A 1.610A 639.571 94.017% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 44.79°C 0.997 12.024V 4.988V 3.299V 4.970V 680.275 39.97°C 115.10V 5 62.290A 5.011A 5.002A 1.811A 799.388 93.656% 561 RPM 8.5 dB(A) 40.17°C 0.998 12.023V 4.986V 3.298V 4.966V 853.534 45.47°C 115.09V 6 74.826A 6.019A 6.004A 2.015A 959.343 93.242% 653 RPM 13.3 dB(A) 41.00°C 0.999 12.022V 4.984V 3.296V 4.962V 1028.873 46.47°C 115.58V 7 87.360A 7.021A 7.012A 2.215A 1119.213 92.660% 739 RPM 17.0 dB(A) 42.56°C 0.998 12.021V 4.983V 3.293V 4.958V 1207.876 48.34°C 115.38V 8 99.902A 8.035A 8.016A 2.421A 1279.235 91.933% 861 RPM 21.5 dB(A) 44.32°C 0.998 12.020V 4.981V 3.293V 4.954V 1391.489 50.41°C 115.34V 9 112.869A 8.538A 8.540A 2.421A 1439.267 91.217% 1490 RPM 37.8 dB(A) 45.22°C 0.999 12.020V 4.978V 3.289V 4.953V 1577.850 51.93°C 115.11V 10 125.387A 9.054A 9.037A 3.545A 1599.139 90.471% 1796 RPM 42.5 dB(A) 46.86°C 0.999 12.018V 4.975V 3.286V 4.936V 1767.580 53.85°C 115.15V 11 138.709A 9.056A 9.043A 3.545A 1759.090 89.717% 1956 RPM 45.4 dB(A) 48.25°C 0.996 12.017V 4.973V 3.284V 4.934V 1960.715 55.66°C 115.15V CL1 0.098A 22.032A 19.997A 0.005A 177.929 88.526% 819 RPM 19.2 dB(A) 44.53°C 0.969 12.023V 5.007V 3.321V 5.030V 200.991 48.75°C 115.18V CL2 133.259A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 1615.164 90.736% 1784 RPM 42.5 dB(A) 47.11°C 0.999 12.021V 4.977V 3.281V 4.964V 1780.064 52.48°C 115.12V

Let's start with those amazing efficiency numbers. The only test where this PSU drops below the 80 PLUS Titanium's requirements is the 50% load one. The gap is pretty small though, and we test at much higher ambient temperatures than 80 PLUS. Efficiency under full load is perhaps the most impressive data point here: Corsair achieves close to 90.5% efficiency at 47°C with a 1600W load! High efficiency translates into lower energy losses, so the AX1600i's fan doesn't have to cope with taxing thermal loads. Naturally, this helps keep output noise down. It's only during the full and 110% load tests that the fan exceeds 40 dB(A). Corsair built a PSU with monstrous capacity and top performance, then granted it quiet operation.

The load regulation on every rail is super-tight, with the +12V rail steady at its nominal voltage throughout our tests. This is enabled by the use of digital control, which reacts faster than an analog circuit, is more accurate, and can weigh a lot more variables at a time. The minor rails also feature tight load regulation. However, the old AX1500i still fares better in a direct comparison. Corsair's AX1600i does register a clear victory with its 5VSB rail, though.

Corsair Link Screenshots

You will find several screenshots of the Corsair Link software below, which we took during our test sessions.

