Corsair H100i Pro Review: Understated Performance

The addition of the new 240mm H100i to Corsair’s Hydro Pro lineup provides impressive cooling performance, more akin to a larger 360mm model, with the benefit of leaving extra space in your case and spare cash in your pocket. Although the H100i Pro runs a bit light on now-ubiquitous RGB lighting effects, this understated marvel certainly makes up for it where CPU core temperatures are concerned.

Thickness 1.1" / 27.7mm (2.15" / 54.4mm) Width 4.75" / 120.7mm Length 10.88" / 276.4mm Pump Height 1.25" / 31.8mm Speed Controller Software, BIOS Cooling Fans (2) 120 x 25mm Connectors (1) SATA, (2) 4-Pin PWM, (1) 3-pin, (1) microUSB Weight 70.1 oz / 1987.3 g Intel Sockets 2066, 2011x, 1366, 115x AMD Sockets AM2(+), AM3(+) AM4, FM1, FM2(+), TR4 (coming soon) Warranty 5 years Web Price $120

Corsair has been involved with PC component and AIO cooling business for so long, we almost expect the company’s triple-sail logo to be found etched on cave walls next to a pile of ancient PC tools--like All-in-Wonder cards and 4x SCSI CD burners. That kind of longevity is earned by providing a rabid user base with a steady stream of performance products, built on the successes of previous models, and a highly interactive community network.

Any of those long-time enthusiasts (as well as those more recently entering the PC build space) currently in the market for a large, 280 or 360mm all-in-one cooler should sit up and take notice. Your shopping list just changed.

The H100i Pro leaves port with enough equipment and accessories to fit most modern Intel and AMD processors. The company promises of an available mounting bracket is coming soon to support AMD’s Threadripper TR4 socket. The typical lot of threaded standoffs, knurled mounting nuts and backplate brackets are accompanied here by a micro-USB cable which terminates in a 9-pin header for pump and RGB lighting control. This is accomplished through integration with Corsair’s LINK software.

Corsair utilizes an all-aluminum radiator for the H100i Pro, paired with a duo of 120mm ML Series PWM fans rated up to 2400 RPM. The heat exchanger fittings are immobile barbs, and rubber tubing is sleeved in black nylon braid to the 90 degree swivel connectors on the cooling block. The Corsair logo which adorns the lateral edge on either side of the radiator is actually a plated, adhesive fixture rather than a simple sticker or screen printing. Opting away from excessive RGB lighting, the H100i fans are of the non-LED variety. Hidden discreetly at the corners of the matte grey and black fans are rubberized mounts designed to minimize noise from fan vibration.

There is some RGB goodness here, though. Corsair’s logo is set into a RGB-backlit acrylic face, controlled by the previously mentioned LINK software suite via a USB port. A hardwired bundle of two 4-pin PWM fan headers, a 3-pin voltage pump speed control and SATA power provide interfacing with the H100i Pro pump unit. It would have been nice to have all cabling sleeved together or even allow for modular connections. This would make cable management much easier, instead of having to wrangle an angry octopus of individual wires.

Corsair wisely chose to use a copper base contact plate for heat transfer between the cooler and the CPU’s integrated heat spreader. The H100i Pro ships with factory-applied thermal compound, but we cleaned the base to instead use our standard testing compound of Arctic MX-4. A faint lateral milling grain can be seen across the face of the copper disk, as well as the twist+snap posts around the perimeter that secure the mounting plate to the cooling base. Keen eyes will spot the slight oxidation of the cooling plate around the center splotch where the thermal compound was applied.

As a standard 240mm AIO, the Corsair H100i Pro easily fits most cases designed for a 2x120mm fan setup or radiator layout. Installation of the cooling block and pump unit is simple and hassle-free, leaving cable management the only installation chore--and that’s only a problem for those who strive for the cleanest looks in their PC builds.

Installation of the LINK software by Corsair provides a single desktop UI console to manage RGB color lighting, cooling performance profiles and system monitoring.



