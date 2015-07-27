Corsair RM750i Power Supply Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The box that the RM750i PSU comes in is large and features a quarter-shot of the PSU with an exposed modular panel on the front. The model number is in a very large font, and right above the number are two small badges that depict the 80 Plus Gold certification and the seven-year warranty. On the left side of the model number there is a brief list in three languages showing the unit's main features, which include the ability to switch between a single and multiple +12V rails, the use of Japanese capacitors, and the monitoring and control options that the Corsair Link application offers. On the top of the box is a list showing the available connectors and useful cable length information. On the back of the box, the most important aspects are the graphs showing the PSU's efficiency and fan curves along with the power specifications table and a scheme depicting the unit's dimensions.

Contents

The PSU is adequately protected inside the box by two packing-foam sheets. In addition, it is stored inside a black bag with Corsair's logo printed on it. The contents of the box include several zip ties, a set of fixing bolts, a case badge, the AC power cord, a pouch for storing the modular cables and the user's manual along with a warranty leaflet.

Exterior

The design is typical for a high-end unit from Corsair and sports a nicely designed fan grill. On the front of the unit is a small on/off switch that sits next to the AC receptacle. The PSU also comes with a sticker informing users that the fan won't spin at light and moderate loads. This notification is mostly for inexperienced users who might think that the fan is defective once they notice it doesn't spin. On the PSU's sides, decals show the unit's model number, while on the bottom the power specifications label can be found.

On the back of the unit the modular panel doesn't feature many sockets, and we strongly believe that Corsair should have provided the option for a second EPS cable. There is also a fan-test push button, which will come in handy in case you need to check the fan's operation. By the fan-test button there is an LED indicator, which alternates between red and green when there is communication with the Corsair Link software. If the LED indicator shows only red, then the communication channel is broken.

Cabling

All cables are stealth, and the main ATX, EPS and PCIe cables aren't flat since Corsair installed extra capacitors on them to further suppress ripple. This technique is used when space is lacking in the PSU's internals for more filtering caps, or when the manufacturer wants to improve ripple filtering without altering the design and the manufacturing line.