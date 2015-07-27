Corsair RM750i Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time was pretty long, which we expected from the increased combined capacity of the bulk caps.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is at normal levels for a 750 W PSU equipped with two large bulk caps.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Power(DC/AC) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temp(In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% Load 4.392A 2.002A 1.980A 1.002A 74.76W 84.63% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 47.44 °C 0.968 12.106V 4.999V 3.331V 4.975V 88.34W 41.43 °C 115.1V 20% Load 9.833A 3.000A 2.972A 1.205A 149.76W 88.86% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 48.34 °C 0.989 12.090V 4.998V 3.329V 4.972V 168.53W 41.84 °C 115.1V 30% Load 15.635A 3.507A 3.485A 1.405A 224.88W 90.10% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 49.87 °C 0.993 12.075V 4.994V 3.326V 4.968V 249.59W 42.62 °C 115.1V 40% Load 21.438A 4.004A 3.967A 1.610A 299.72W 90.40% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 51.39 °C 0.995 12.060V 4.994V 3.324V 4.963V 331.55W 43.45 °C 115.1V 50% Load 26.919A 4.999A 4.963A 1.810A 374.67W 90.23% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 53.71 °C 0.996 12.045V 4.993V 3.323V 4.960V 415.24W 44.37 °C 115.1V 60% Load 32.413A 6.013A 5.958A 2.015A 449.64W 89.77% 488 RPM 22.4 dB(A) 41.97 °C 0.997 12.028V 4.990V 3.321V 4.955V 500.86W 49.09 °C 115.1V 70% Load 37.919A 7.014A 6.959A 2.220A 524.59W 89.21% 608 RPM 25.3 dB(A) 43.34 °C 0.997 12.013V 4.988V 3.319V 4.950V 588.07W 50.70 °C 115.1V 80% Load 43.446A 8.022A 7.957A 2.423A 599.56W 88.63% 744 RPM 29.7 dB(A) 44.85 °C 0.997 11.996V 4.986V 3.318V 4.946V 676.48W 52.50 °C 115.1V 90% Load 49.424A 8.522A 8.474A 2.424A 674.61W 87.90% 848 RPM 32.6 dB(A) 45.17 °C 0.997 11.979V 4.984V 3.316V 4.946V 767.49W 53.15 °C 115.1V 100% Load 55.153A 9.035A 8.959A 3.040A 749.45W 87.06% 944 RPM 34.4 dB(A) 46.42 °C 0.997 11.962V 4.983V 3.315V 4.932V 860.84W 54.93 °C 115.1V 110% Load 61.504A 9.039A 8.963A 3.040A 824.37W 86.23% 1200 RPM 41.0 dB(A) 47.48 °C 0.997 11.945V 4.981V 3.313V 4.930V 956.04W 56.26 °C 115.1V Cross-Load 1 0.098A 18.022A 18.003A 0.004A 150.94W 81.48% 688 RPM 26.9 dB(A) 46.23 °C 0.991 12.077V 4.992V 3.320V 5.050V 185.25W 53.48 °C 115.1V Cross-Load 2 62.448A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 760.38W 87.50% 960 RPM 34.6 dB(A) 48.46 °C 0.997 11.963V 4.991V 3.324V 4.970V 869.02W 56.95 °C 115.1V

Load regulation on the +12V rail was good, although we would like to see a reading within 1 percent. On the rest of the rails regulation was much tighter, with the 5V and 3.3V rails easily staying well below 1 percent. In addition, efficiency easily met the 80 Plus Gold requirements with 20 percent and 50 percent load; however, with a full load it was very close to the lower allowed level. As a reminder, the 80 Plus organization conducts the certification tests at only 23 C (73.4 F), while we test at a much higher ambient temperature, so it is natural to measure significantly lower efficiency throughout all load ranges.

In the noise output section, the RM750i carries on the tradition of the RM line with its silent operation, even under extremely tough conditions. Up to the 50 percent load test, the PSU operated in fanless mode, and even when the fan engaged it did so at very low speeds and we had to actually overload the PSU to make the fan's speed exceed 1000 RPM. This is the most silent 750 W we have ever tested and we are pretty sure that this alone will be a key buying factor for many users.

Corsair Link Screenshots

