Roundup: Six Sub-$40 Performance CPU Coolers Compared

Big Cooling At A Small Price

Our tests continuously show the benefits of overclocking on system performance, where a few simple adjustments often allow tweaked mainstream hardware to outperform even the most expensive factory-spec’d parts.

And yet, many buyers overclock in search of value rather than breakneck speed, and that value can vanish fairly quickly if you have to buy premium aftermarket heatsinks and fans to support ambitious overclocking efforts.

The good news for value-seekers is that today’s CPU air coolers perform so well that more expensive options are—in most cases—no longer needed. This editor has even found several instances where a big heat sink and fan beats a similarly-sized liquid-cooling configuration priced nearly twice as high.

While some air cooling components can be expensive, the majority should fit into all but the tightest budgets.

Of course, the cheapest way to go is using the cooler that comes with boxed retail processors. But those are often barely adequate for running the CPU at stock speed. That's why we're taking a look at the next level in CPU cooling: a group of six new $20-40 “universal” models that could help you turn just about any modern CPU into a performance monster.

Value/Performance CPU Cooler Features Corsair A50 Deepcool Ice Matrix 400 Gelid Tranquillo Top Height 6.56" 6.35" 5.95" Base Height 1.57" 1.90" 1.15" Center to Front 2.18" 1.87" 2.35" Number of Fans 1 1 1 Fan Size 120 mm 120 mm 120 mm PWM No Yes Yes Weight 23 Ounces 22 Ounces 23 Ounces AMD Orientation Updraft Cross flow Updraft Intel Sockets 775, 1156, 1366 775, 1156, 1366 775, 1156, 1366 Web Price $38 $38 $35

Value-Performance CPU Cooler Features Rosewill RCX-ZAIO-92 Xigmatek Gaia Zalman CNPS10X Performa Top Height 5.38" 6.19" 6.00" Base Height 1.56" 1.40" 1.50" Center to Front 2.25" 2.07" 2.25" Number of Fans 1 1 1 Fan Size 92 mm 120 mm 120 mm PWM Yes Yes Yes Weight 17 Ounces 22 Ounces 27 Ounces AMD Orientation Updraft Cross flow Both Intel Sockets 775, 1156, 1366 775, 1156, 1366 775, 1156, 1366 Web Price $20 $30 $35

Corsair is the only brand in today’s comparison to include a non-PWM fan with its package. Most enthusiast motherboards now support both PWM and voltage-based fan speed controls, but it’s a feature to keep in mind for the few motherboards that lack this capability.