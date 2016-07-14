CPU Overclocking Guide: How (and Why) to Tweak Your Processor

Benchmarks and Comparisons

Just for fun, we compiled a list of overclocked systems from various users online. This list is by no means exhaustive or up-to-date, nor is it meant as a guide. It is just a sample of what is possible.

Selected Overclocked “World Record” builds, Source: CPU-Z Validator

System Builder CPU Stock Speed Overclocked Speed Vcore Motherboard Andre Yang AMD FX-8350 4.0 GHz 8.794 GHz 2.064 V Asus Crosshair V Formula-Z DIBILOX-PC Intel Core i7-860 2.80 GHz 8.510 GHz 1.152 V Dell 0T568R HKEPC Intel Core i7-6700K 4.20 GHz 6.998 GHz 1.888 V ASRock Z170 OC Formula FtW 420 AMD Phenom II X4 955 3.0 GHz 7.193 GHz 1.872 V Asus Crosshair V Formula Splmann Team Ocaholic Intel Core i7-3770K 3.5 GHz 7.247 GHz 1.792 V Asus Maximus V Extreme CherV@HKEPC Lab AMD A10-6800K 4.4 GHz 8.519 GHz 1.984 V ASRock FM2A88X Extreme6+

A Final Note on Cooling, Sensors and Maximum Temperatures

The actual components of the CPU—metal, silicon, and adhesives—are all rated for temperatures above 95+ °C, and no component degradation (short term; we’re not discussing electromigration here) should take place below this limit. However, most processors have a thermal shut-down limit around 90 °C, and while it is possible to run a processor near these temperatures, it’s not very healthy for the CPU or platform.

Processor Coolers

It should be noted that the socket temperature is not the same as the CPU core temperature. AMD CPUs do not have a thermal probe, and the CPU temperature displayed (through Overdrive or another utility) is an algorithmically calculated value from the socket temperature sensor. The inverse holds for Intel processors: Intel does not have a socket temperature sensor, and relies on thermal probes in the CPU to provide information. The distinction between the two temperatures only becomes relevant for very demanding performance and benchmarking scenarios. Socket temperatures can get quite high if the voltage regulation cooling is not quite as effective as the primary CPU cooling, and some overclockers have reported that cooling down the socket itself with a fan placed behind the CPU main fan, blowing over the motherboard, can help in such scenarios.

Another difference between AMD and Intel is that AMD processors do not handle high temperatures well. Take a look at the table below to get an idea of thermal thresholds on some high-end processor models.

Processor Maximum Temperature (CPU) Maximum Temperature (Socket) Maximum peak temperature reported Intel Core i5-6600K 95 to 100 °C N/A 55 °C Intel Core i7-6700k 95 to 100 °C N/A 73 °C AMD FX-8370 65 °C 72 °C 62 °C AMD A10-7890K 65 °C 72 °C 60 °C

Effectively cooling the CPU components is integral to the art of overclocking. Tom’s Hardware has a CPU cooling guide available as well.