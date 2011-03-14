Triple-GPU Scaling: AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator

The first strike against AMD’s three-way scaling comes in Aliens vs. Predator, where overhead appears to make the triple-card configuration lose a little performance.

Multi-card scaling usually improves at higher resolutions and details, yet three-way CrossFireX still falls behind CrossFire using a pair of cards. It appears as though this title uses only two of AMD’s cards, and that might be a problem with Catalyst Application Profiles. Excellent scaling realized on Nvidia's three-way SLI setup adds insult to AMD’s injury.