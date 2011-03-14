Triple-GPU Scaling: AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

The Call of Pripyat benchmark is yet another example where AMD's Radeon HD 6950 starts off with a significant single-GPU loss, and yet triumphs in a three-way comparison. CrossFire nearly matches SLI in two-way at 1680x1050.

Two-way CrossFire continues to pull ahead as resolutions are increased, significantly beating SLI at 2560x1600. Three-way CrossFireX looks even better, with three-way SLI becoming inconsistent.