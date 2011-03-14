Triple-GPU Scaling: AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
The Call of Pripyat benchmark is yet another example where AMD's Radeon HD 6950 starts off with a significant single-GPU loss, and yet triumphs in a three-way comparison. CrossFire nearly matches SLI in two-way at 1680x1050.
Two-way CrossFire continues to pull ahead as resolutions are increased, significantly beating SLI at 2560x1600. Three-way CrossFireX looks even better, with three-way SLI becoming inconsistent.
Here's another article on the 68xx series in Xfire
http://www.xbitlabs.com/articles/video/display/radeon-hd6870-hd6850-crossfirex.html#sect0
Xfire scaling was found to be 100% on 10 or the 19 games they tested, and remaining very high on the others. Nvidia and ATi seems to trade blows at different games tested, but it is evident that Ati has stepped up their Xfire drivers int he 6xxx series.