Triple-GPU Scaling: AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI

Two GPUs are great, but are three that much better? When it comes to multi-card scaling, can AMD finally beat Nvidia? Who really needs this much performance? We loaded a super-fast system in single-, dual-, and triple-GPU configurations to find out.

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

The Call of Pripyat benchmark is yet another example where AMD's Radeon HD 6950 starts off with a significant single-GPU loss, and yet triumphs in a three-way comparison. CrossFire nearly matches SLI in two-way at 1680x1050.

Two-way CrossFire continues to pull ahead as resolutions are increased, significantly beating SLI at 2560x1600. Three-way CrossFireX looks even better, with three-way SLI becoming inconsistent.

163 Comments Comment from the forums
  • amk09 14 March 2011 12:11
    :( i wish i could afford that
    Reply
  • tacoslave 14 March 2011 12:12
    wow even though a 6950 is weaker than a 570 it dominates at higher resolutions eyefinity here i come.
    Reply
  • scrumworks 14 March 2011 12:23
    Impressive and unexpected results. Speculations that crossfire scaling is worse than SLI can finally be put into rest.
    Reply
  • aznguy0028 14 March 2011 12:33
    scrumworksImpressive and unexpected results. Speculations that crossfire scaling is worse than SLI can finally be put into rest.Not true, I would have liked to see more games on the test. The choices were too limited for my taste. For example, everyone knows that Crysis is heavily Nvidia favored, so it's not surprising to see those results in the least.

    Here's another article on the 68xx series in Xfire
    http://www.xbitlabs.com/articles/video/display/radeon-hd6870-hd6850-crossfirex.html#sect0

    Xfire scaling was found to be 100% on 10 or the 19 games they tested, and remaining very high on the others. Nvidia and ATi seems to trade blows at different games tested, but it is evident that Ati has stepped up their Xfire drivers int he 6xxx series.
    Reply
  • aznguy0028 14 March 2011 12:35
    scrumworksImpressive and unexpected results. Speculations that crossfire scaling is worse than SLI can finally be put into rest.I misunderstood what you meant. But yes, xfire/sli scaling has improved alot this generation :)
    Reply
  • liquidsnake718 14 March 2011 13:11
    Now im thinking if i should even spend on a now older 5850 to crossfire on my X58.
    Reply
  • bavman 14 March 2011 13:22
    Its really cool to see amd stepping up their game. Multigpu scaling used to be only good on nvidia, but now amd is beating them. Though i feel that more games should be tested before a firm conclusion should be drawn.
    Reply
  • _Pez_ 14 March 2011 13:22
    I would get two HD 6870 for a mobile crossfirex gaming rig ! :D
    Reply
  • anubis44 14 March 2011 13:30
    No! Don't buy a 5000-series card to crossfire. The 6000 series cards are essentially all better at crossfire scaling than their predecessors. This performance advantage will likely only increase with additional driver revisions and better 6000-series optimization support than for older products.
    Reply
  • Maziar 14 March 2011 13:30
    Great review ! It's good to see AMD did a lot of work on CF scaling.
    Reply