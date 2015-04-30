Crucial MX200 1TB SSD Review

Notebook Battery Life

For more information on how we test notebook battery life, click here.

Crucial's MX200 distinguishes itself from the M550 when it comes to milking time from your notebook's battery. When we first tested the 1TB M550, we had to run this test several times to verify that its dismal results were accurate. Crucial managed to rectify the M550's issue this time around, even though both SSDs use the same controller.

The drives included in our chart all perform similarly with the CPU, DRAM and other system buses running at a reduced rate. On battery power, none of the drives really establish a performance advantage.