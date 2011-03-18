Trending

Crysis 2 Performance Previewed And Analyzed

Test System And Benchmarks

The Crysis 2 multiplayer demo has three levels of detail: Gamer, Advanced, and Hardcore. Unfortunately, the demo was disabled by Crytek before we could take comparison screenshots. What we can say is that the lowest Gamer detail setting looks very attractive, but Advanced and Hardcore really do appear to amp up the lighting model and water quality.

Because the demo has no built-in benchmark, the performance figures we gathered were taken during actual gameplay on the Pier 17 map. Because of this, the results might not be as consistent as a canned benchmark loop, but we’ve invested enough time to gather some solid and comparable data.

We do regret the omission of the GeForce GTX 570 and 580. The demo was shut down without warning and we didn't have time to benchmark these cards. On the plus side, you will see that the GeForce GTX 560 Ti was capable of pulling smooth performance at 1080p on the Hardcore setting. The following chart details the system and graphics cards we used:

Test Hardware
ProcessorIntel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
MotherboardAsus P8P67 Pro, Intel P67 Chipset
MemoryOCZ PC3-16000, 2 x 2 GB, 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
Hard DriveWestern Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
Graphics CardsGeForce GT 430GeForce GT 240 GDDR5GeForce GTS 450GeForce GTX 550 TiGeForce GTX 460 1 GBGeForce GTX 560 TiRadeon HD 5570Radeon HD 5670Radeon HD 5750Radeon HD 5770Radeon HD 6850Radeon HD 6870Radeon HD 6950Radeon HD 6970
Power SupplyePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
CPU CoolerCooler Master Hyper TX 2
System Software And Drivers
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
DirectXDirectX 11
Graphics DriverNvidia 266.58 WHQL
AMD Catalyst 11.2 WHQL
Games
Crysis 2 Multiplayer DemoVersion 1.0.0, No AA, Pier 17 map, FRAPS runs
