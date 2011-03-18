Trending

Crysis 2 Performance Previewed And Analyzed

By

Benchmark Results: Gamer Details

The Gamer detail setting is the lowest of the three available in the game’s option menu. It certainly doesn’t appear to be unattractive compared to other modern game titles, but the lighting and water models are clearly inferior to the Advanced and Hardcore settings. Now, let’s see how the different graphics cards perform:

At this low resolution, a GeForce GTS 450 or Radeon HD 5750 is sufficient to provide solid performance with a minimum frame rate over 30 frames per second (FPS). Even the GeForce GT 240 GDDR5 and Radeon HD 5670 muster playable, if not smooth performance. It’s good news that a sub-$125 graphics card is sufficient to play Crysis 2 at 1280x1024. The result would be even better at 720p for users with a widescreen display.

We also notice that the game engine appears to favor GeForce graphics cards over similarly-priced Radeon counterparts. This could be an early artifact of the title's TWIMTBP status, and the fact that AMD has likely had very little time with the game. So, we could be seeing a situation that changes once Crysis 2 launches, or we might be looking at the way things will remain, given the ISV's access to NV's hardware during development (as part of a marketing deal or otherwise, we don't know for sure). Only time will tell, there. Let’s see if this holds up as we raise the stakes.

Indeed, the Radeon 5750 suffers a bit at the higher resolution, with a minimum frame rate of 27 FPS. The GeForce GTS 450 does slightly better here with a minimum 29 FPS. These cards are playable, but at 1680x1050 we’d recommend a GeForce GTS 550 Ti or Radeon HD 5770, at least.

At 1080p you’ll want something a little more powerful for smooth performance, such as a GeForce GTX 550 Ti, Radeon 6850, or GeForce GTX 460. The Radeon HD 5770 is passable, with a minimum frame rate of 27 FPS. All of these cards can be found under $200 today, which is good news for folks worried that Crysis 2 would require incredibly expensive hardware to enjoy.

On a side note, it appears that both SLI and CrossFire are not yet profiled to work with Crysis 2. Two GeForce GTX 460 cards in SLI actually perform worse than single card, and two Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire gives the same result as one. We will probably have to wait for zero-day driver updates to get enhanced multi-card performance.

125 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kcorp2003 18 March 2011 11:16
    I still have to download their demo....but so far, everyone is saying its a let down. (perhaps copying CoD?)But its nice to see hardware performance. however its Dx9.
    Reply
  • reasonablevoice 18 March 2011 11:31
    So its another crappy console port? Oh I'm shocked. No wait, what is the opposite of surprised? I'm that.
    Reply
  • rohitbaran 18 March 2011 11:38
    Well, so the 1 million grant from nVidia to Crytek was indeed to make the game run faster on Geforce cards.
    Reply
  • rohitbaran 18 March 2011 11:41
    As for the game to be run on mainstream cards, I have to say that the graphics in Crysis 2 aren't much better than the first one. The major thing about Cryengine 3 is that it is multi-platform, but visually, the two games are not too far apart. Current mainstream cards are at least 2-3 times faster than 8800 Ultra, so that answers question of the game running so well.
    Reply
  • mantis2001 18 March 2011 11:45
    As I saw lots of Benchmarks dx11/dx10/dx9, I sill believe that GTX 460 is the best card $150
    Reply
  • Saljen 18 March 2011 11:53
    That last pic looks like a freakin' photograph. I can't wait for this to be released.
    Reply
  • stiehl 18 March 2011 11:57
    Crysis 2 is already the most disappointing game of 2011. Subpar graphics, console port and that the multiplayer is a dumbed down copy of COD multiplayer all make this game something to scoff at. The fact crytek has the audacity to release a dx9 game instead of dx11 baffles me. I don't understand how PC enthusiasts such as toms can enjoy this game!
    Reply
  • sabot00 18 March 2011 11:59
    rohitbaranAs for the game to be run on mainstream cards, I have to say that the graphics in Crysis 2 aren't much better than the first one. The major thing about Cryengine 3 is that it is multi-platform, but visually, the two games are not too far apart. Current mainstream cards are at least 2-3 times faster than 8800 Ultra, so that answers question of the game running so well.Actually, a 8800GTX is more or less equal to a 9800GTX, and the 5770 = 9800GTX+/GTS250, so the slight improvements means a 5770 (mainstream today) is only say 10-20% better instead of 2-3 times.
    Reply
  • jlefebre6001 18 March 2011 12:17
    the multi-player is so much like CoD its ridiculous.
    Reply
  • Rizlla 18 March 2011 12:21
    I'll be waiting to hear some feedback from others about the games before buying it, but first I must get Dragon Age 2. :D
    Reply