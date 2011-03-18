Trending

Crysis 2 Performance Previewed And Analyzed

Benchmark Results: Advanced Details

The Advanced detail option significantly improves visual quality compared to the Gamer detail setting with much better lighting and depth. Water modeling is also more realistic. The question is: will this preset demand far more graphics power?

At 1280x1024, the answer seems to be no—the frame rates are comparable to the Gamer setting. The GeForce GTS 450 and Radeon HD 5770 are still able to deliver a minimum of 30 FPS. This is good news! We do notice that the average frame rates achieved by high-end cards are no longer above 100 FPS, though. But with such high performance, this makes no perceivable difference in actual game play.

As the resolution increases, we see some of the more expensive cards brought down to lower FPS levels. But the GeForce GTX 550 Ti, GeForce GTX 460, and Radeon HD 6850 manage to keep a minimum frame rate above 30 FPS. Even the Radeon HD 5770, GeForce GTS 450, and Radeon HD 5750 are playable, with minimum frame rates above 25 FPS.

With Advanced detail enabled at 1080p, we separate the men from the boys. Nothing below the GeForce GTX 460 and Radeon HD 6870 can handle this setting. Even the powerful Radeon HD 6850 struggles to achieve a minimum of 28 FPS. The Radeon HD 5770 (and everything below it) is simply unplayable.

125 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kcorp2003 18 March 2011 11:16
    I still have to download their demo....but so far, everyone is saying its a let down. (perhaps copying CoD?)But its nice to see hardware performance. however its Dx9.
  • reasonablevoice 18 March 2011 11:31
    So its another crappy console port? Oh I'm shocked. No wait, what is the opposite of surprised? I'm that.
  • rohitbaran 18 March 2011 11:38
    Well, so the 1 million grant from nVidia to Crytek was indeed to make the game run faster on Geforce cards.
  • rohitbaran 18 March 2011 11:41
    As for the game to be run on mainstream cards, I have to say that the graphics in Crysis 2 aren't much better than the first one. The major thing about Cryengine 3 is that it is multi-platform, but visually, the two games are not too far apart. Current mainstream cards are at least 2-3 times faster than 8800 Ultra, so that answers question of the game running so well.
  • mantis2001 18 March 2011 11:45
    As I saw lots of Benchmarks dx11/dx10/dx9, I sill believe that GTX 460 is the best card $150
  • Saljen 18 March 2011 11:53
    That last pic looks like a freakin' photograph. I can't wait for this to be released.
  • stiehl 18 March 2011 11:57
    Crysis 2 is already the most disappointing game of 2011. Subpar graphics, console port and that the multiplayer is a dumbed down copy of COD multiplayer all make this game something to scoff at. The fact crytek has the audacity to release a dx9 game instead of dx11 baffles me. I don't understand how PC enthusiasts such as toms can enjoy this game!
  • sabot00 18 March 2011 11:59
    rohitbaranAs for the game to be run on mainstream cards, I have to say that the graphics in Crysis 2 aren't much better than the first one. The major thing about Cryengine 3 is that it is multi-platform, but visually, the two games are not too far apart. Current mainstream cards are at least 2-3 times faster than 8800 Ultra, so that answers question of the game running so well.Actually, a 8800GTX is more or less equal to a 9800GTX, and the 5770 = 9800GTX+/GTS250, so the slight improvements means a 5770 (mainstream today) is only say 10-20% better instead of 2-3 times.
  • jlefebre6001 18 March 2011 12:17
    the multi-player is so much like CoD its ridiculous.
  • Rizlla 18 March 2011 12:21
    I'll be waiting to hear some feedback from others about the games before buying it, but first I must get Dragon Age 2. :D
