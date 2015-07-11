The Most Common DDR DRAM Myths Debunked

I’m Not Using All My DRAM, So More DRAM Won’t Increase Speed

While more DRAM might not speed things up, in most instances, it certainly can. Many programs adjust the amount of data stored in RAM as a percentage of RAM available, so having more DRAM saves time by holding more oft-used data in RAM (rather than on the hard drive). This can be particularly beneficial when you're working on projects with multiple images or video, CAD, GIS, VMs, etc. Another benefit of having lots of DRAM is the ability to create a RAM drive for loading games, other applications or data sets. Doing so can have its pitfalls, but many swear by it.