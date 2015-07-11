The Most Common DDR DRAM Myths Debunked

A 64-bit OS Lets You Run All The DRAM You Want

Many people believe that, with a 64-bit OS, you can use an unlimited amount of DRAM, which isn’t true. Here are the DRAM limitations for Windows 7, for example:

Windows 7 DRAM Limits

x86 (32-bit) x64 (64-bit) Windows 7 Ultimate 4GB 192GB Windows 7 Enterprise 4GB 192GB Windows 7 Professional 4GB 192GB Windows 7 Home Premium 4GB 16GB Windows 7 Home Basic 4GB 8GB Windows 7 Starter 2GB N/A

And on Windows 8:

Windows 8 DRAM Limits