Aerocool DS (Dead Silence) Case Review

Aerocool's Dead Silence Case Gets Reviewed

The DS abbreviation in the name of Aerocool’s newest case stands for Dead Silence, and the enclosure's cooling solution is supposed to be consistent with that nomenclature. Its 200 mm front fan runs at a conservative 500 RPM, and its 120 mm rear fan spins at 900 RPM. And yet, Aerocool maintains that the DS' thermal capabilities are sufficient for gaming platforms based on microATX or mini-ITX form factors. In case the stock setup proves unable to cope with all of your high-end hardware, you also have the option to install additional fans, a 240 mm radiator, or a mesh cover for the case’s top. A two-chamber system that separates the hot components, such as the motherboard, processor, and graphics card, from the rest of the system provides unobstructed airflow.

Aerocool's DS is supposed to hit the market in a few days at a price point of $120 under $75 , and you can already find it listed on the company's own site. From that, we know the case will be available in six different colors: black, black/red, black/orange, black/gold, black/white, and white. From there, you can opt for or against a side window, too.

Packaging and The Bundle

The Dead Silence chassis itself is not the only thing less gaudy than the company's usual fare. Its packaging is environmentally-friendly cardboard.

Aerocool's DS comes with everything from spacers to screws to nuts. There are enough small parts to fill every slot, bay, and fan space in the case, all sorted in their own plastic bags, which are clearly labeled. A piezo speaker, a bunch of ties, and a cable that adapts USB 3.0 to a motherboard's USB 2.0 header round out the enclosure's accessory bundle.

Finally, there’s an optional top cover that promises better cooling performance, so long as you're willing to break the case's nice clean sweeping aesthetic. We'll go into more detail on that shortly. Aerocool's illustrated installation manual is simple, but completely sufficient. It covers all of the chassis' most unique aspects.

Technical Specifications and Front Panel

Manufacturer Aerocool Model Number DS (Dead Silence) Type Cube Dimensions(HxWxD) 41.1 x 26.5 x 38.1 cm Weight 6.8 kg Materials Steel Plastic with Soft-Touch Surface(Front Cover, Top Cover) Form Factor microATX, mini-ITX Drive Bays 1 x 5.25" (external) 1x 3.5" (external) 2 x 3.5" or 2.5" (internal) 2 x 2.5" (internal) Expansion Slots 4 Fans(Preinstalled) 1 x 200 mm Front (500 RPM) 1 x 120 mm Rear (900 RPM) Fans(Optional) 2 x 120/140 mm Top 1 x 120/140 mm Front (Instead of Preinstalled 200 mm Fan) 1 x 140 mm Rear (Instead of Preinstalled 120 mm Fan) Water Cooling (Optional) 240 mm Radiator Top 120/140 mm Radiator Rear CPU Cooler Up to 19.0 cm Graphics Card Up to 25.0/32.0 cm (With or without Cage for External 3.5" Drive) Power Supply Unit(PSU) Up to 17.0 cm (Up to 19.0 cm Including Protruding Cables) Cable Management Case Design with Two Chambers, Cables Can Be Routed through Motherboard Tray Openings and Space between Motherboard Edges and Side Panels Price $120

The Dead Silence's front panel features everything that you would generally expect from a case like this. There’s a pair of USB 3.0 connectors (also usable as 2.0 with the included adapter) and a separate pair of USB 2.0 connectors, a power and a reset button, and two audio connectors that must be connected to the HD Audio headers on your motherboard. The front panel is split into two parts that are located on the left and right side of the case’s top. Each has its own highly polished plastic surface.