Dell U3818DW Curved Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag
Viewing Angles
Good viewing angles are super important with ultra-wide monitors, especially jumbo models like the U3818DW. IPS is the standard here, and our sample upholds it well. At a 45° offset, a little green creeps into the equation, but detail holds up well and light output is only reduced by around 25%. In normal use, the curve mitigates any problems a center-seated user might see. From the top, detail is less well defined, and there is a slight blue tint. The darkest steps are also difficult to distinguish. How many users need to look down on their monitors? Not many we’d imagine.
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.
Our sample U3818DW has excellent uniformity in both the black and white field tests. You can see that the compensation has no effect on black levels but makes quite an impact at the top of the brightness scale. The white field now varies by only a scant .85%. Of course, to enjoy that perfection, you’ll have to accept 36% and 35% reductions in output and contrast respectively. In the color test, the Dell crushes the field with or without compensation.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
The Acer and LG screens are clearly meant for gaming with their FreeSync operation and 75Hz refresh rates. That shows clearly in the response and lag tests. The U3818DW can’t render moving objects quite as smoothly, but with overdrive in its fastest mode it does a reasonable job without appreciable ghosting. Input lag is quite good for a 60Hz screen and only slightly behind the LG, which is a testament to Dell’s video processing. Although a monitor like this isn’t likely to be a gamer’s first choice, it’s more than suitable for casual play.
Even though the 1080 has been out 1.5 yrs and can handle it, the market must just be too small for manufacturers to make them. Bummer.
4K, 144Hz, GSYNC is coming in 2018...
https://wccftech.com/g-sync-hdr-monitors-available-q2-2017/
Break open your piggy bank though...
IPS = Yea!
10-bit color = Yea!
3840x1600-pixel resolution – Yea!
USB 3.1 Type C = Yea!
HDMI 2.0 = Still no 2.1?
21:9 = Lame!
Curved = Why?! Why do folks want their screen squished in the middle and the ISO graphics distorted?
No FreeSync = God Dam it!
It doesn’t. It’s a gimmick that they think will help sell displays. This has mostly come and gone from the TV space but the computer monitors always seem to be a year or more behind.
( reduced in price by $400.00 ), $25.00 shipping, and $90.49 in taxes, ( which I doubt that my home state of Connecticut will see a penny of.. ;-) ). I ordered the monitor from Dell online, on a Sunday, and it was delivered via FedEx the following Tuesday!! :-) I purchased the 32" after my Dell 30" monitor died after a number of years. Regarding this 38" monitor, I believe my 32" Dell Monitor was intended for the same market. The very solid construction appears to be present in both models. While I usually have two 30" monitors on my desk, ( the new 32" monitor fits fine with my HP ZR30w 30" monitor). I do wish however, that this 38" monitor was available when I bought the Dell UltraSharp 32". I would have had a more modern monitor for about $350.00 less, tax included. :-| Maybe next time. ;-)
35"+ please!
All monitors should be VA 1080/1440/1600 16:10/4k 3000-5000:1