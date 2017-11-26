Dell U3818DW Curved Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

Good viewing angles are super important with ultra-wide monitors, especially jumbo models like the U3818DW. IPS is the standard here, and our sample upholds it well. At a 45° offset, a little green creeps into the equation, but detail holds up well and light output is only reduced by around 25%. In normal use, the curve mitigates any problems a center-seated user might see. From the top, detail is less well defined, and there is a slight blue tint. The darkest steps are also difficult to distinguish. How many users need to look down on their monitors? Not many we’d imagine.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Our sample U3818DW has excellent uniformity in both the black and white field tests. You can see that the compensation has no effect on black levels but makes quite an impact at the top of the brightness scale. The white field now varies by only a scant .85%. Of course, to enjoy that perfection, you’ll have to accept 36% and 35% reductions in output and contrast respectively. In the color test, the Dell crushes the field with or without compensation.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

The Acer and LG screens are clearly meant for gaming with their FreeSync operation and 75Hz refresh rates. That shows clearly in the response and lag tests. The U3818DW can’t render moving objects quite as smoothly, but with overdrive in its fastest mode it does a reasonable job without appreciable ghosting. Input lag is quite good for a 60Hz screen and only slightly behind the LG, which is a testament to Dell’s video processing. Although a monitor like this isn’t likely to be a gamer’s first choice, it’s more than suitable for casual play.

