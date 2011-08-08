Five Eight-Slot Cases For SLI And CrossFire, Tested

Building With The Cooler Master HAF X
The HAF X has all of the drive space and extra cooling fans we’ve come to expect from Cooler Master’s military-themed HAF series, along with a side window to show off internal parts. More features photos begin on this page of our picture story.
The installation kit includes optional wheels to replace the standard feet, an eight-pin power extender to ease cable routing behind the motherboard tray, a card support bracket with room for another fan, screws, standoffs, a PC spaker, cable ties, and a USB 2.0 adapter, in addition to the previously-discussed USB 3.0 adapter.
Front-mount drive trays feature identical connector offset for both 2.5” and 3.5” drives to allow either size to connect to the backplane.
The included card brace only fits multiple graphics cards when using a motherboard with double-slot spacing. We decided to use a single card this time so that readers can compare today’s test results to the two eight-slot cases in Six Low-Noise, Performance-Oriented Cases, Tested.
Similarly, the graphics card air duct’s power cable notches are only designed to align with double-slot spacing. This duct is also capable of holding a 120 mm fan, if desired.
This is what a fully-assembled HAF X would look like with our components. Cables are hidden behind the motherboard tray and a cable-concealing box at the end of the power supply.
The card brace is an optional component, designed to work with an additional fan. It’s not compatible with the case’s side-panel air duct.
To achieve optimal performance without adding non-stock fans, we removed the card brace and kept the side-panel duct.
An LED-equipped fan grabs the attention of onlookers when it's enabled, and includes an off switch next to the power and reset buttons.
Just because a case performs well with a single graphics card doesn't mean it performs well in SLI or CrossFire. I know this from experience.
This article misses the whole point! your could have used a mini-ITX board/case for all that matters.
Please do yourself a favor and revisit this article with 3/4 graphic cards this time!
I've got a HAF-X with 2x RadeonHD 6990 cards in CrossFire... and can confirm that you missed seeing all the flaws because you didn't review it properly.
1. The bracket doesn't cover the 6990s - it physically cannot be made to fit.
2. The fan sitting behind the graphics cards also does not fit with 6990s - they take up more room than the cards allow. Even if they did fit, it would never work with 4 graphics cards (if you were going that way) - it's only designed for 3!
3. My HAF-X case didn't come with the USB3 header cable. When I contacted CoolerMaster about this and asked them to send me one, they basically said "Yeah we announced we would send them out to people who missed out, but we only meant it if you're in the USA and you're not so..."
Further, the case cannot handle the heat. The top fan of the HAF-X above the CPU actually warped out of shape and started making a huge noise - the blades started hitting the metal insides of the case. I had to move the fan to the opposite side of the frame - hanging from the metal roof, instead of sitting on top of it.
And the alignment of the PCI slots is off. I originally intended to go 4-way SLI with my HAF-X (before going down the CrossFire path), and realised it would not be possible (using my Gigabyte GA-X58A-UD9 at least). The top two PCI slot ports on the case do not match up with the top two slots on my motherboard! The third & forth case slot would be for graphics card 1, 5 & 6 would be for card 2, 7 & 8 would be for graphics card 3... but if I wanted a forth card, there is only one slot left!
Now, CoolerMaster did cut a hole internally so you could plug a card that overhangs unto the missing 10th slot... but one problem - since there is actually no 10th slot where the heck would all the hot-air go? Yep - straight back into the card. You would be mad to try it on air - otherwise the card would get GPU death.
Needless to say, deeply deeply disappointed with the HAF-X due to wanting a 4-card setup, which the case clearly isn't designed for. Your article missed every one of these flaws!
Testing of multiple graphics cards mean more heat and a possibly a larger PSU. I read this thinking I would see answers to the following three questions. Do any of these cases struggle with the added heat from multiple graphics cards? Do any of these cases have an issue supporting larger PSU's? How is the acoustic efficiency when more heat has to be dissipated(do they get louder)?